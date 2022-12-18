ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info

Chennaiyin FC Team News

Last week, a rampant Chennaiyin scored seven goals against NorthEast United in Guwahati. Nasser El Khayati, who is the league's leading goalscorer, bagged a hat-trick and went on to secure two assists as well. He now boasts a stellar record of eleven goal contributions in just six games.

Chennaiyin FC are expected to carry the same form into this game. Brdaric's only concern will be Chennaiyin FC's home form - they have played five games at the Marina Arena so far but have only managed one win.

'We respect their results and have to be on guard, keep our pressing tight and not allow them spaces. Our aim is to exploit the mistakes they make. Otherwise, our preparation this week has been done keeping them in mind, and we have our strengths,' said Brdaric.

'The team is in good shape and surrounded by a very good atmosphere. We have to replicate our preparation performance in the derby. I can't wait to play tomorrow,' he added.

Kerala Blasters Team News

Kerala Blasters are on their best ever run in the Hero ISL. They have won their last five matches and kept three clean sheets in the process.

Last week, the Blasters edged past Bengaluru FC in a five-goal thriller. Dimitrios Diamantakos found the back of the net for the fifth game in a row and Apostolos Giannou was also on target.

Defender Marko Leskovic has been solid at the back for Kerala Blasters and he, too, chipped in with a goal against the Blues last week.

The defender has made the most number of successful interceptions in the league so far. The Blasters will bank on their away form, having won three out of four games on the road.

'As a coach, you can never let records keep your mind busy. Emotions aside, you always think about preparation for upcoming games,' said Vukomanovic.

'We are in a period where we need to collect points because we want to be one of the best teams in the playoff. Kerala Blasters has always been a special club in Indian football. Everybody wants to be the best against Kerala Blasters, and we accept it,' he added.

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Head-to-Head and Match Details

In terms of head-to-head, these two Southern sides have met 18 times in the Hero ISL. Seven of these meetings have ended in draws. The Marina Machans have registered six wins, while the Blasters have won five. Last season, Kerala Blasters did the double over Chennaiyin FC.

When and Where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters

Match Date: Monday, December 19, 2022

Kick Off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV