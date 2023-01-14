ISL 2022-23: Clinical Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC to spice up playoffs battle with their stake

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Bengaluru FC clinched back-to-back wins for the first time this season, beating Odisha FC 3-1 in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (January 14) to signal their arrival into the playoffs race.

Rohit Kumar broke the deadlock before Roy Krishna ended his ten-game goalless streak to double the Blues' advantage.

Diego Mauricio pulled one back from the spot in the opening stages of the second half, but the home side managed to close Odisha FC's pursuit for the major part of the game before Pablo Perez came on to score his first goal for the Blues in stoppage time to wrap up all three points.

ISL Special Page

This was the first time this season that Bengaluru FC scored more than two goals in a game. Simon Grayson made just one change to his lineup as Sandesh Jhingan came into the Bengaluru FC defence, replacing Aleksander Jovanovic.

For the first time in 13 Hero ISL games this season, Josep Gombau fielded an unchanged Odisha FC XI.

Despite dominating possession in the early stages, the Juggernauts were at the receiving end of two quickfire goals. 25 minutes into the game, Javi Hernandez's cross from the right flank was cut back across the face of the goal by Alan Costa, straight into the path of Rohit Kumar, who planted the ball into the back of the net.

Advertisement

Just three minutes later, against the run of play, Sivasakthi Narayanan galloped down the left flank and played a perfect through ball for Roy Krishna. The Fijian took a touch before calmly slotting the ball past Amrinder Singh to end his ten-game goal drought.

Five minutes from the break, Hernandez pounced on a loose ball near the halfway line and sprinted towards the goal before seeing his close-range effort saved by Amrinder.