ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info

East Bengal FC Team News

Suhair VP and Mahesh Singh have been impressive on either flank for East Bengal FC this season, despite the team's poor position on the table. The duo has made an impact at times, contributing ten goals in ten matches.

Cleiton Silva is the club's leading goal-scorer this season with five goals in ten matches. The Brazilian striker scored the winning goal against Bengaluru FC in the reverse fixture and Cleiton will look to score another against his former club when the two teams next meet.

Stephen Constantine, head coach of the Torch Bearers said, 'The goal is to get three points. This is the target in every match. We want to win every match we play and I think that's normal. We fight, and sometimes, it's good enough.'

'Three wins in ten matches is not enough, but we have assessed the performance so far and the players are working hard in training. We just need to be patient as we are on the right track.'

Bengaluru FC Team News

For Bengaluru, Javi Hernandez has been the top-scorer with 3 goals, while the main forwards Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri have scored just two goals between each other.

Simon Grayson's Blues have won just one of their six matches so far. However, their next opponents have the worst home record in the league as they have lost all four of their home matches this season.

'At the moment, we're trying to win the next game regardless of who we're playing because we don't like where we are on the table. The aim is to get back-to-back wins, which we've not been able to achieve, because that's something I think can give us confidence,' Grayson said at the pre-match press confidence.

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC Head-to-Head and Match Details

In terms of head-to-head, these two sides have met 5 times in the Hero ISL and the honours are even as both East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC have won 2 matches each, while one match has ended in a draw.

The Kolkata-based side have already beaten Bengaluru away from home earlier in the season, and will look to do the double over the former champions.

When and Where to watch East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC?

Match Date: Friday, December 30, 2022

Kick Off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV