ISL 2022-23: FC Goa take control at the Fatorda to deepen NorthEast United FCs woes

Goa, Dec 17: FC Goa climbed to fifth place in the Indian Super League (ISL) after a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Saturday (December 17).

5 changes for NorthEast United

Vincenzo Annese was taking charge for the second time as NorthEast United FC head coach. He made five changes to the line-up that started in the 7-3 loss to Chennaiyin FC last week. NorthEast United FC weren't as adventurous in their approach this time, but it made little difference to the outcome.

FC Goa take 2-0 lead in first half

FC Goa got off to a great start, thanks to Noah Sadaoui and Edu Bedia. Bedia made a run into the box from midfield and placed his volley into the corner after some crafty work from Sadaoui on the left flank, who found him with a perfectly weighted cross in the 10th minute.

FC Goa went 2-0 up 10 minutes later. They were awarded a free-kick at the edge of the box after a foul on Sadaoui from NorthEast United FC Mirshad Michu. Sadaoui's free-kick hit the wall, but a ricochet fell perfectly into the path of Iker Guarrotxena, who powered the ball into the net. FC Goa took the 2-0 lead into half-time.

The start to the second half was subdued. NorthEast United FC, who had ended the first half with some encouraging half-chances, were getting into the final third more often but not really troubling the FC Goa defence. FC Goa, on the other hand, were happy to string a lot of passes before waiting for an opening.

Noah Sadaoui, who had a great game, came very close to making it 3-0 to FC Goa in the 74th minute. He found space on the counter and got around the goalkeeper, but his scuffed effort hit the post.