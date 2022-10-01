ISL 2022-23 FC Goa Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Bengaluru, October 1: FC Goa came agonisingly close to winning the Indian Super League (ISL) crown twice, only to falter at the summit clash. Could the Gaurs be lucky third time around?

The Gaurs had created history three seasons ago by becoming the first Indian club to make it to the group stage of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.

Though their campaign ended in the group stage, the Gaurs impressed in the Asia's premier competition.

Last year, they began the season in style, winning the season-opening Durand Cup, but their ISL challenge fizzled especially with coach Juan Ferrando parting ways midway through.

They will be eyeing a better show this time, especially with former player Carlos Pena at the helm.

The 27-member squad sees a total of 10 Goan players putting on the Gaurs' iconic orange jersey this league season.