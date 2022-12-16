ISL 2022-23: FC Goa vs NorthEast United Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info

FC Goa Team News

Last week, Carlos Pena's side emerged on top against Odisha FC by that margin. Noah Sadaoui contributed to all three goals by scoring one and assisting the other two. The attacker comes into this game with eight goal contributions in nine games.

Striker Alvaro Vasquez ended his barren run by scoring his first goal of the season against the Juggernauts. Edu Bedia will also be available after serving his suspension during the last game.

'We have a focus on repeating the performance we displayed against Odisha last week. Everyone in the dressing room knows that NorthEast have not won any game till now, but that does not matter,' said Pena.

'They have a new coach and are searching for the first point and victory. Our goal for tomorrow is to replicate last week's performance and to get three points,' he added.

NorthEast United Team News

Approaching the midway point of the season, NorthEast United FC are yet to get off the mark. Last week, under the new management of Vincenzo Annese, they lost 7-3 against Chennaiyin FC.

But there were signs of improvement as the Highlanders nearly doubled their goal tally for the season in that game, and have gotten on the scoresheet in four out of their last five games.

Striker Wilmar Jordan scored his first goal of the season from the spot, with Romain Philippoteaux and Rochharzela also getting their names on the scoresheet. However, at the back, NorthEast United FC failed to keep Chennaiyin FC at bay.

'I don't think about the games lost. I focus on trying to win the next game and on improving the team with a different approach. In my career, I have always worked at clubs where they have achieved something. I always try to reach the best point,' said Annese.

'I believe in myself, and step-by-step, I will help the team reach a higher level. I honestly don't care what people talk about the nine consecutive games that we lost. I only focus on the next game,' he added.

FC Goa vs NorthEast United Head-to-Head and Match Details

In terms of head-to-head, there have been 16 ISL encounters between these two teams. Half of them have ended in draws, while the Gaurs have clinched five wins, and the Highlanders have won on three occasions. Last season, with a win and a draw, NorthEast United FC were unbeaten against FC Goa.

When and Where to watch FC Goa vs NorthEast United

Match Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Kick Off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV