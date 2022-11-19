ISL 2022-23: First home win of the season for Chennaiyin FC as Jamshedpur FC suffer third straight loss

Bengaluru, November 19: Chennaiyin FC (CFC) earned their first home victory of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season with a 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (November 19).

Petar Sliskovic broke the deadlock in the first half before Ishan Pandita equalised in the final quarter.

Substitutes Vincy Baretto and Abdenasser El Khayati struck late for the Marina Machans as Jamshedpur notched up three consecutive losses for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

CFC's first home win of the campaign sees them move from seventh to fifth in the ISL points table with 10 points on the board.

The Marina Machans will now travel to Odisha for their next game on Thursday (November 24).

JFC have now lost three games in a row and are languishing ninth in the table.

They return home for their next game against East Bengal FC on November 27.

Both sides made four changes to their respective line-ups. Anirudh Thapa, Rahim Ali and Jiteshwor Singh dropped out of the squad for the hosts, while El Khayati dropped to the bench.