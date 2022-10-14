ISL 2022-23: Goalfest expected as Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC look to settle head-to-head record

Mumbai, Oct 15: Mumbai City FC will welcome the West Coast Brigade back to the stands as they host Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Saturday (October 15).

The Islanders return from Pune after grabbing a point against defending champions Hyderabad FC in their last game. On the other hand, OFC's morale will also be high as they come into this fixture following a stellar comeback win over the 2021-22 Hero ISL League winners Jamshedpur FC.

During their last outing, Mumbai City FC attempted a total of 14 shots, out of which 6 were on target. The frontline seemed eager to find space in the final third but failed to dodge the offside trap. The Islanders were caught offside on six occasions while HFC saw the flag raised against them just once.

Last season, Greg Stewart became only the second player in Hero ISL history to reach double figures for both goals and assists in the same edition of the Hero ISL after Hugo Boumous in 2019-20. The former Jamshedpur FC attacker got off to a perfect start for his new club Mumbai City FC after pocketing a goal and an assist on his debut.

Stewart's goal was set up by substitute Ahmed Jahouh. After registering that assist, Jahouh became only the second player to reach 20 assists in Hero ISL history. The Moroccan midfielder is expected to start the game against the Juggernauts, giving Mumbai City FC a creative and solid presence in the middle third.

"This year we have the luxury and benefit of a wonderful midfield. That's been done purposefully. We went out in the off-season and recruited players who not only can play the way we want to play but would allow us to play in different ways", said Head Coach Des Buckingham. "We know how tight games can be against different teams in this league and to have different ways to approach these games, either at the start or throughout the game, it's going to be very important", he added.