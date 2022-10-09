ISL 2022-23: HFC vs MCFC, Highlights: Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC share spoils after a six-goal thriller

Pune, Oct 9: Defending champions Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC took a point each as both sides kicked their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) campaign off with an enthralling 3-3 draw at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Islanders started the first half on the aggressive and almost got their noses in front in the fifth minute. Jorge Pereyra found Bipin Singh inside the box with a well-timed through ball but the winger could only ripple the net from the outside with his effort. Ten minutes later, Hyderabad got its first shot on target when Joel Chianese's freekick was headed straight at Phurba Lachenpa by Chinglensana Singh.

In the 23rd minute, Mumbai City FC drew first blood on the counter. Bipin blitzed down the left flank before whipping a low ball into the box that was deflected into the back of his own net by Chinglensana. Hyderabad FC pulled level in the last minute of first-half stoppage time after Lalengmawia Ralte brought Bartholomew Ogbeche down inside the box and conceded a penalty. Joao Victor sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot to restore parity.

Five minutes into the second half, the game turned on its head as Chianese took advantage of a midfield mixup and played the ball through to Mohammed Yasir. The 24-year-old winger played an inch-perfect pass to Halicharan Narzary who made no mistake in slotting the ball past the keeper. Less than five minutes later, Bipin's effort was brilliantly saved by Laxmikant Kattimani, denying The Islanders an equaliser.