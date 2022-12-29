ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC gain goal difference boost in league title race with a 6-1 win against NEUFC

Hyderabad, Dec 29: Hyderabad FC earned their fourth win on the trot, a dominant 6-1 win against NorthEast United FC as they go top of the table, in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (December 29).

Javier Siverio bagged a brace, while Borja Herrera, Odei Onaindia and Joel Chianese were on target for the defending champions, with the final Hyderabad FC goal coming in the form of a Gaurav Bora own-goal.

Both sides made a solitary change to their respective sides. Mohammad Yasir returned to the starting XI for the hosts and Rohit Danu dropped to the bench. Sehnaj Singh came in to replace the suspended Jon Gaztanaga in the NorthEast United FC midfield.

4 goals in first half

Four goals were scored in the first half and the first one came in the eighth minute via Siverio. Herrera whipped a corner in over the defence before Siverio side-footed a volley past Mirshad Michu from close range.

Herrera turned from provider to scorer in the 24th minute when he cut in from the right flank before making his way past two NorthEast United FC defenders and getting his shot away. Michu got a glove to the ball but it snuck past him at the near post.

The Nizams scored thrice before half-time

At the half-hour mark, the defending champions went three up. Herrera was at the heart of the move yet again. The Spanish midfielder's free-kick was headed clear by Bora but only as far as Onaindia, who pounced on it and buried it past the keeper.

Five minutes later, Wilmar Jordan's header was palmed over the bar by the keeper and a minute later, the Highlanders pulled a goal back. Hyderabad FC failed to clear the ball properly as Pragyan Gogoi played it back into the box, where Aaron Evans skipped the offside trap and slotted it past Gurmeet Singh.

In the final quarter of the game, a long diagonal came to Yasir on the left flank. The winger put in a low cross that was tapped in by Siverio. Four minutes later, substitute Joel Chianese was picked out by Halicharan Narzary and scored with his first involvement in the game.