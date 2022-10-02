ISL 2022-23, Hyderabad FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions


Hyderabad FC will eye back-to-back titles in ISL

Bengaluru, October 2: Defending champions Hyderabad FC will begin their Indian Super League title defence with their ISL 2022-23 opener against former champions Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday (October 9).

While they play their opening home games in Pune, Hyderabad FC will return to their home at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad from their second home fixture.

Manolo Marquez's side enjoyed a remarkable season last time around, finishing second in the league shield race, but clinched their first ever ISL title by beating Kerala Blasters FC via penalty shootout in the 2021-22 final earlier this year in March.

So, HFC will look to make it back-to-back titles and also aim to win the league shield this campaign with the experienced Spanish coach keeping the title-winning squad intact and also adding some depth to the squad.

While a few players left the club during the close season, Hyderabad FC, who have retained the core in Bartholomew Ogbeche and Joao Victor, have signed some quality players like Reagan Singh, Borja Herrera and Odei Onaindia to name a few.

In the 20 league matches last season, Manolo guided the team to 11 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats, tied second best for fewer number of defeats in the campaign. So, the Nizams will look to better their record and clinch their first-ever league shield.

Now, ahead of the 2022-23 season, myKhel takes a look at the SWOT, squad, fixtures and prediction for Hyderabad FC:

Hyderabad FC Strength

The South Indian club had the second best defence last season behind league shield winners Jamshedpur FC, allowing just 23 goals in 20 matches. The Nizams were also the leading goal-scorers with 43 goals, thanks to ISL top-scorer Ogbeche's presence.

They will look to improve on the defence with the arrival of Odei Onaindia and Reagan Singh, who will join the regular back four including the goalkeeper. HFC also have a reliable midfield which will be led by seasoned campaigner and captain Joao Victor.

Hyderabad FC Weakness

Weakness is hard to find, but the new centre back partnership and a new right back may take time to click together.

Juanan and Ashish Rai have left the club, but the Nizams have brought in Onaindia and Reagan, who was on loan last season for another season, to replace the duo.

So, the centre backing pairing will need a good preseason along with team to get the season off to a good start.

Hyderabad FC Squad

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Anuj Kumar

Defenders: Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Akash Mishra, Reagan Singh, Manoj Mohammad, Soyal Joshy, Mohammad Rafi

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Borja Herrera, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh A K, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Sweden Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary

Forwards: Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aaren D'Silva, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ramhlunchhunga

Hyderabad FC Key Players

Bartholomew Ogbeche: The ISL top-scorer registered 18 goals last season and is guaranteed to be among the top-scorers once again in the new season.

Javier Siviero: The young Spaniard scored 7 goals and played a crucial role in the closing stages of last season, providing good support to Ogbeche and also playing as a lone stiker.

Laxmikant Kattimani: The Indian shot-stopper, who joined Hyderabad FC ahead of 2019-20 season, has been a rock at the back and will once again be a vital cog in the HFC backline. He had three cleansheets last season, but will hope to improve on that front.

Joao Victor: The captain has always been crucial in the middle of the park, breaking play and scoring important goals. The Spaniard still has a lot left in his tank despite being the most senior figure in the eleven.

Hyderabad FC 2022-23 Fixtures
DateFixtureVenueKick Off Time
October 9Mumbai City FCPune7:30 PM IST
October 13NorthEast United FCGuwahati7:30 PM IST
October 22Bengaluru FCHyderabad7:30 PM IST
October 29FC GoaHyderabad5:30 PM IST
November 5Odisha FCHyderabad5:30 PM IST
November 9Jamshedpur FCJamshedpur7:30 PM IST
November 19Kerala BlastersHyderabad7:30 PM IST
November 26ATK Mohun BaganKolkata7:30 PM IST
December 3Chennaiyin FCChennai5:30 PM IST
December 9East BengalHyderabad7:30 PM IST
December 23Bengaluru FCBengaluru7:30 PM IST
December 29NorthEast United FCHyderabad7:30 PM IST
January 5FC GoaGoa7:30 PM IST
January 12Chennaiyin FCHyderabad7:30 PM IST
January 20East BengalKolkata7:30 PM IST
February 4Mumbai City FCMumbai5:30 PM IST
February 10Odisha FCBhubaneswar7:30 PM IST
February 14ATK Mohun BaganHyderabad7:30 PM IST
February 18Jamshedpur FCHyderabad5:30 PM IST
February 26Kerala BlastersKochi7:30 PM IST
Hyderabad FC Season Prediction

Hyderabad FC, who are the reigning champions, finished second in the league shield race last season, but they are well equipped to challenge for the double of league shield and the ISL trophy this season. If not champions, the Nizams will definitely be up there challenging the other contenders.

Published On October 2, 2022

