ISL 2022-23, Hyderabad FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions
Bengaluru, October 2: Defending champions Hyderabad FC will begin their Indian Super League title defence with their ISL 2022-23 opener against former champions Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday (October 9).
While they play their opening home games in Pune, Hyderabad FC will return to their home at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad from their second home fixture.
Manolo Marquez's side enjoyed a remarkable season last time around, finishing second in the league shield race, but clinched their first ever ISL title by beating Kerala Blasters FC via penalty shootout in the 2021-22 final earlier this year in March.
So, HFC will look to make it back-to-back titles and also aim to win the league shield this campaign with the experienced Spanish coach keeping the title-winning squad intact and also adding some depth to the squad.
While a few players left the club during the close season, Hyderabad FC, who have retained the core in Bartholomew Ogbeche and Joao Victor, have signed some quality players like Reagan Singh, Borja Herrera and Odei Onaindia to name a few.
In the 20 league matches last season, Manolo guided the team to 11 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats, tied second best for fewer number of defeats in the campaign. So, the Nizams will look to better their record and clinch their first-ever league shield.
Now, ahead of the 2022-23 season, myKhel takes a look at the SWOT, squad, fixtures and prediction for Hyderabad FC:
The South Indian club had the second best defence last season behind league shield winners Jamshedpur FC, allowing just 23 goals in 20 matches. The Nizams were also the leading goal-scorers with 43 goals, thanks to ISL top-scorer Ogbeche's presence.
They will look to improve on the defence with the arrival of Odei Onaindia and Reagan Singh, who will join the regular back four including the goalkeeper. HFC also have a reliable midfield which will be led by seasoned campaigner and captain Joao Victor.
Weakness is hard to find, but the new centre back partnership and a new right back may take time to click together.
Juanan and Ashish Rai have left the club, but the Nizams have brought in Onaindia and Reagan, who was on loan last season for another season, to replace the duo.
So, the centre backing pairing will need a good preseason along with team to get the season off to a good start.
Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Anuj Kumar
Defenders: Nim Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Akash Mishra, Reagan Singh, Manoj Mohammad, Soyal Joshy, Mohammad Rafi
Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Borja Herrera, Sahil Tavora, Hitesh Sharma, Abdul Rabeeh A K, Mark Zothanpuia, Nikhil Poojary, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Sweden Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary
Forwards: Joel Chianese, Javier Siverio, Aaren D'Silva, Abhishek Halder, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Rohit Danu, Ramhlunchhunga
Bartholomew Ogbeche: The ISL top-scorer registered 18 goals last season and is guaranteed to be among the top-scorers once again in the new season.
Javier Siviero: The young Spaniard scored 7 goals and played a crucial role in the closing stages of last season, providing good support to Ogbeche and also playing as a lone stiker.
Laxmikant Kattimani: The Indian shot-stopper, who joined Hyderabad FC ahead of 2019-20 season, has been a rock at the back and will once again be a vital cog in the HFC backline. He had three cleansheets last season, but will hope to improve on that front.
Joao Victor: The captain has always been crucial in the middle of the park, breaking play and scoring important goals. The Spaniard still has a lot left in his tank despite being the most senior figure in the eleven.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Kick Off Time
|October 9
|Mumbai City FC
|Pune
|7:30 PM IST
|October 13
|NorthEast United FC
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|October 22
|Bengaluru FC
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM IST
|October 29
|FC Goa
|Hyderabad
|5:30 PM IST
|November 5
|Odisha FC
|Hyderabad
|5:30 PM IST
|November 9
|Jamshedpur FC
|Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM IST
|November 19
|Kerala Blasters
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM IST
|November 26
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|December 3
|Chennaiyin FC
|Chennai
|5:30 PM IST
|December 9
|East Bengal
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM IST
|December 23
|Bengaluru FC
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM IST
|December 29
|NorthEast United FC
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM IST
|January 5
|FC Goa
|Goa
|7:30 PM IST
|January 12
|Chennaiyin FC
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM IST
|January 20
|East Bengal
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|February 4
|Mumbai City FC
|Mumbai
|5:30 PM IST
|February 10
|Odisha FC
|Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM IST
|February 14
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM IST
|February 18
|Jamshedpur FC
|Hyderabad
|5:30 PM IST
|February 26
|Kerala Blasters
|Kochi
|7:30 PM IST
Hyderabad FC, who are the reigning champions, finished second in the league shield race last season, but they are well equipped to challenge for the double of league shield and the ISL trophy this season. If not champions, the Nizams will definitely be up there challenging the other contenders.