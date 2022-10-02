ISL 2022-23, Hyderabad FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Bengaluru, October 2: Defending champions Hyderabad FC will begin their Indian Super League title defence with their ISL 2022-23 opener against former champions Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday (October 9).

While they play their opening home games in Pune, Hyderabad FC will return to their home at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad from their second home fixture.

Manolo Marquez's side enjoyed a remarkable season last time around, finishing second in the league shield race, but clinched their first ever ISL title by beating Kerala Blasters FC via penalty shootout in the 2021-22 final earlier this year in March.

So, HFC will look to make it back-to-back titles and also aim to win the league shield this campaign with the experienced Spanish coach keeping the title-winning squad intact and also adding some depth to the squad.

While a few players left the club during the close season, Hyderabad FC, who have retained the core in Bartholomew Ogbeche and Joao Victor, have signed some quality players like Reagan Singh, Borja Herrera and Odei Onaindia to name a few.

In the 20 league matches last season, Manolo guided the team to 11 wins, 5 draws and 4 defeats, tied second best for fewer number of defeats in the campaign. So, the Nizams will look to better their record and clinch their first-ever league shield.

Now, ahead of the 2022-23 season, myKhel takes a look at the SWOT, squad, fixtures and prediction for Hyderabad FC: