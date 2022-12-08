ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info

Hyderabad, December 8: Defending champions Hyderabad FC will look to claim pole position when they host East Bengal FC in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23.

HFC will head into the match on the back of a 3-1 victory in the Southern Derby over Chennaiyin FC, while EBFC also come into the match, having beaten Jamshepur FC by the same scoreline in their last outing in ISL.

The Nizams are currently in second position with 19 points, having won six, drawn one and lost two in their 9 matches this season. They are just two points behind current leaders Mumbai City FC.

The Red and Gold Brigade, on the other hand, are in eighth position in the Hero ISL table with 9 points from 8 matches, winning three and losing five of their encounters in the ongoing season.

For HFC, Halicharan Narzary, Borja Herrera and Chinglensana Konsham were on the scoresheet while Gurmeet Singh was on the top of his game on goal to help register all three points against Chennaiyin FC.

But the form of strikers Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javi Siverio and Joel Chianese, three of who have just three goal contributions between them, will be a bit of a concern for Hyderabad. However, head coach Manolo Marquez revealed that the mood in the camp ahead of this game is upbeat.

Advertisement

"For us, this is a new week. We need to work hard, prepare well and be ready for every game. Every game in this league is tough. We are prepared for this challenge but we know we have to work really hard for the win," Marquez said.

Marquez also believes that East Bengal FC will be a tough side to face in this game.

"East Bengal have a very strong squad, with smart wingers and attackers. They have a very good coach who can get the best out of his players and with the results they have achieved away from home, this will surely be a tough game for us," said the Spaniard.

For East Bengal, the likes of Cleiton Silva an VP Suhair have been hard to stop in front of goal while Naorem Mahesh, Alex Lima and Ivan Gonzalez have also been in fine form in the last few games.

East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine was hopeful his team get a result against the strong HFC side, for whom they have plan and have prepared accordingly as they do against every other team.

"Yes, there is, of course. We plan and prepare for all the teams. It's a question of us actually implementing these things on the field. So, yes, we are looking forward to the game. We are ready, hopefully we get a result," Constantine said.

On Charis Kyriakou's availability for the match as well as the other team news, Constantine revealed the Cypriot defender has a slim chance of making the matchday squad, but the likes of Amarjit Singh, Sarthak Golui and Souvik Chakrabati are definitely out.

"I would say it's 50-50 (on Charis). He has the mask, it's a question of him being comfortable wearing the mask. Obviously, there's still some tenderness there from the injury but he's training because he's that type of player, he wants to play every game," Constantine added.

"As I said, Charis is 50-50, Amarjit (Singh) is out, and of course, Sarthak (Golui) is out. Everybody else is okay. Souvik (Chakrabarti) is training but he's not ready for 90 minutes. Obviously, he needs time after dengue, but he's in training and that's good."

Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal FC Head-to-Head and Match Details

In terms of head-to-head, HFC and EBFC have met four times in the Hero ISL, where the Nizams have won twice and two matches have ended in a draw. While both draws have ended 1-1, the wins have been goal-fests with HFC winning 3-2 in 2020-21 season followed by a 4-0 thrashing in 2021-22 season.

Match Date: Friday, December 9, 2022

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad

Kick Off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV