ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa; Preview, Head-to-Head, Live Streaming and TV info

Bengaluru, October 28: In Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, defending champions Hyderabad FC will be hosting FC Goa on Saturday (October 29) at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The match is first of the weekend double headers which also features the Kolkata Derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal later in the day.

Both sides are yet to taste defeat so far this season.

ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

FC Goa have only played two games so far, but have got a 100 percent win record. They beat East Bengal FC 2-1 in their first match thanks to a goal from Edu Bendia four minutes into second-half stoppage time.

They followed this up with a 2-0 win against Chennaiyin FC, in a tightly contested game. They had to wait till the second minute of second-half stoppage time to get the second goal in this tie. New signing, Noah Sadaoui, finally got off the mark for the season with the late strike. (Club Statistics)

Ahead of Saturday's game, FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena said that he was happy with the start to the season, but there are a few things his team could still improve on.