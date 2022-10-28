ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa; Preview, Head-to-Head, Live Streaming and TV info
Bengaluru, October 28: In Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, defending champions Hyderabad FC will be hosting FC Goa on Saturday (October 29) at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.
The match is first of the weekend double headers which also features the Kolkata Derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal later in the day.
Both sides are yet to taste defeat so far this season.
FC Goa have only played two games so far, but have got a 100 percent win record. They beat East Bengal FC 2-1 in their first match thanks to a goal from Edu Bendia four minutes into second-half stoppage time.
They followed this up with a 2-0 win against Chennaiyin FC, in a tightly contested game. They had to wait till the second minute of second-half stoppage time to get the second goal in this tie. New signing, Noah Sadaoui, finally got off the mark for the season with the late strike. (Club Statistics)
Ahead of Saturday's game, FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena said that he was happy with the start to the season, but there are a few things his team could still improve on.
'I'm very, very happy with the six points we've right now. It's always very difficult to win - to get victories, but of course, we've many things to improve. We're starting the new season with a new coach and many new players.
'We're building our own idea, and of course we need to improve on some things - not a lot, but always winning is easier because the mindset of the players - of everyone - is better this way,' he said.
Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have continued their good form from last season. They've notched up seven points from three games. In their last encounter against Bengaluru FC, they had to wait till the 83rd minute to win 1-0 in a cagey game.
Last season's ISL Golden Boot winner -- Bartholomew Ogbeche -- scored the only goal of the game. Despite his team's excellent start, Hyderabad FC head coach, Manolo Marquez, suggested in his pre-match press conference that he is not getting carried away.
'I think this is another game. We're still in the beginning of the competition. We started the competition very well, not only in terms of points. I think the team is playing more or less okay. The continuity of the players is very important.
'I think last season I said that my press conference would be very similar because the opponents are very strong, and you can win, draw, or lose with every team. But we know at the same time that we're a very difficult team to beat,' he said.
The clubs have faced each other six times in the ISL. FC Goa have the superior record with three wins, a loss, and two draws. Their encounters from last season ended in a 1-1 draw, and a 3-2 win for Hyderabad FC.
Kick off: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa
Match date: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Match Time: 5:30 PM IST
Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad
TV channel: Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 3
Live streaming: Disney+ HotStar and JioTV
Source: ISL Media