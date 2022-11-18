ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info

Hyderabad, November 18: Table-toppers Hyderabad FC will host Kerala Blasters in the second match of Saturday's double-header in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Nizams will look to go four points clear at the top of the ISL 2022-23 table, while the Blasters will be hoping to secure their third win on the bounce to move to the third spot in the table.

After the 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in their last game, Hyderabad FC equalled FC Goa's Hero ISL 2018-19 and Mumbai City FC's Hero ISL 2014-15 records of five consecutive clean sheets.

The defending champions, who are unbeaten in six with 5 wins and a draw, have not conceded a goal since their opening day 3-3 draw against Mumbai City. Blasters, on the other hand, have won 3 and lost 3 in their six outings so far this season.

As for head-to-head record, the two finalists of last season's Hero ISL Playoffs have faced each other six times in the league phase previously. Both teams have won three games each. The seventh encounter was in the final when Hyderabad beat Kerala Blasters on penalties.

A total of 21 goals have been scored in their matches with Kerala scoring 11 and Hyderabad registering 10 goals. This season, Hyderabad, a free-scoring side last season, has scored just 10 goals in their 6 matches, while Kerala Blasters has scored 12 goals.

HFC, however, have had a better defensive record, conceding just 3 in six matches as opposed to KBFC, who have conceded 11 goals, the second worst when it comes to goals allowed so far this season.

Now, let's take a look at what's in store for Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2022-23 clash:

HFC Team News Hero ISL's all-time top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored twice in six games. However, Hyderabad FC have seen crucial contributions coming from the flanks. After six games, wingers Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir have four goals and four assists between them. Conveying his thoughts on the upcoming game, HFC Head Coach Manolo Marquez said, 'We know that we are playing against a very good team. However, games are difficult every week. 'This match is a repeat of last year's final, and they [KBFC] are coming into the game after winning two consecutive wins. It will be a very difficult game for both sides.' KBFC Team News Kerala Blasters seem to have found their rhythm as they come into this fixture after winning two back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Blasters will be looking for redemption against the side that beat them in the 2021-22 Hero ISL final. In the Blasters' defence, Marko Leskovic and Ruivah Hormipam have cemented their places. Leskovic has made the most interceptions (13) in the Hero ISL this season. Operating from the midfield, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi has been the standout performer this season. The Ukrainian is the top goalscorer in the Hero ISL this season after scoring four goals in six games. (Club Statistics) 'Tomorrow, we are facing one of the best teams in the league,' said Blasters Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic. 'The club has been consistent with the same coach for three years. I expect nothing but a tough and physical game in which both sides want to win.' Advertisement Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Match Details Match Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022 Kick Off Time: 7:30 PM IST Live Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD and Star Sports 3 Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Source: ISL Media