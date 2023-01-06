ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info

Jamshedpur FC Team News

Despite sticking to the back-three formation that earned them a point against FC Goa two weeks ago, Jamshedpur FC could not hold Kerala Blasters' high-press approach last week.

It remains to be seen if their head coach Aidy Boothroyd will stick with this formation in the upcoming game or tinker further.

Boothroyd suggested that his side needs to start games a lot better in his pre-match press conference. 'It's clearly something that will make a big difference to our points and, therefore, our place in the table if we stop conceding these ridiculous goals at key times in a match,' he said.

Chennaiyin FC Team News

Chennaiyin FC haven't won a game since their dominant 7-3 win over NorthEast United FC on December 10. Abdelnasser El Khayati was in supreme form on the day.

He scored a hat-trick in that match and is still leading the ISL goalscoring charts, alongside Cleiton Silva and Lallianzuala Chhangte, with seven goals. With him in the side, Chennaiyin FC pose a threat to every team in the league.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric played down the expectations when asked about top-4 and title-winning ambitions in his pre-match press conferences.

'We came here to develop, and we start from zero - from the beginning. We build a team, we develop a team, and we are competitive,' he said.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head and Match Details

In terms of head-to-head, the two sides have faced each other 11 times. Chennaiyin FC hold the upper hand in the head-to-head meetings with five wins, three losses, and three draws.

When the two sides met in November, Chennaiyin FC won 3-1. Peter Sliskovic, Vincy Barretto, and El Khayati were on target for Chennaiyin FC, whereas Ishan Pandita scored the only goal for Jamshedpur FC.

When and Where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC?

Match Date: Saturday, January 7

Kick Off Time: 5:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV