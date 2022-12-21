ISL Preview: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Gaurs hope to continue momentum with a win over Jamshedpur
With consecutive victories against Odisha FC and NorthEast United, FC Goa would be feeling confident ahead of their upcoming ISL match against Jamshedpur on Thursday.
The home side, meanwhile, are looking to turn things around after suffering seven consecutive defeats, and will hope that they can do so against the Gaurs at their own backyard.
Earlier Meet:
Earlier in November when the two sides faced off in Goa, goals from Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui and Brison Fernandes helped the Men in Orange eventuate a 3-0 win in what was arguably one of the Gaurs' best performances so far this season.
Adrian Boothroyd's men will now hope to make amends come Thursday, when they host Carlos Pena's side.
With all teams having completed 10 matches each, the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) is now exactly at the halfway mark. With 18 points, FC Goa are in sixth place on the standings, while Jamshedpur are second from bottom with just 4 points.
Speaking on Thursday night's game, FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena stated that he expects a 'different' game against Jamshedpur FC, and will not be banking on the laurels from their win in the reverse fixture earlier this year.
"I expect a very different game. This is not the Jamshedpur FC squad that we faced last month, they've changed things up a bit, including foreign players. In addition, the match we played was at home while this will be in their backyard, where they will enjoy their fans' support," he said at the pre-match press conference.
The 38-year-old also refused to take their opponents' ongoing poor form into account, adding that he respects them for what they have done so far. "They (Jamshedpur) are a team that has won the Shield, and we're someone who want to do that ourselves, so we have a lot of respect for them, the players and Coach Aidy Boothroyd," the Spaniard added. FC Goa have lost all their last three away matches, against Hyderabad, Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City respectively. The Spanish manager will thus be keen to arrest the slide in Jamshedpur. The JFC side that Goa will face on Thursday is expected to be slightly different to the one they faced in November. While Peter Hartley has been ruled out for a few matches due to suspension, Wellington Priori has left the Club and has been replaced with ex-Chennaiyin FC man Rafael Crivellaro. With only one win and one draw to show from their first 10 games, Adrian Boothroyd's welcome to India has been a rough one. And the Gaurs will look to pile on further misery on the Englishman. FC Goa don't have any injury issues and will be playing with their full strength. The backline of Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Alibanbha Dohling and Seriton Fernandes are expected to start, while Moroccan striker Noah Sadaoui, who has already netted 5 times, is going to lead the line. Jamshedpur FC: Yadav; Renthlei, Sabia, Chaudhari, Lallawmawma; Thangjam, Singh, Emmanuel-Thomas, Choudhary; Pandita, Crivellaro FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh; Fernandes, Arnaout, Ali, Dohling; Chhetri, Bedia; Tlang, Guarrotxena, Fernandes; Sadaoui
Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Team News:
Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Probable Lineup:
More INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE News arrow_forward
The 38-year-old also refused to take their opponents' ongoing poor form into account, adding that he respects them for what they have done so far.
"They (Jamshedpur) are a team that has won the Shield, and we're someone who want to do that ourselves, so we have a lot of respect for them, the players and Coach Aidy Boothroyd," the Spaniard added.
FC Goa have lost all their last three away matches, against Hyderabad, Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City respectively. The Spanish manager will thus be keen to arrest the slide in Jamshedpur.
The JFC side that Goa will face on Thursday is expected to be slightly different to the one they faced in November. While Peter Hartley has been ruled out for a few matches due to suspension, Wellington Priori has left the Club and has been replaced with ex-Chennaiyin FC man Rafael Crivellaro.
With only one win and one draw to show from their first 10 games, Adrian Boothroyd's welcome to India has been a rough one. And the Gaurs will look to pile on further misery on the Englishman.
FC Goa don't have any injury issues and will be playing with their full strength. The backline of Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali, Alibanbha Dohling and Seriton Fernandes are expected to start, while Moroccan striker Noah Sadaoui, who has already netted 5 times, is going to lead the line.
Jamshedpur FC: Yadav; Renthlei, Sabia, Chaudhari, Lallawmawma; Thangjam, Singh, Emmanuel-Thomas, Choudhary; Pandita, Crivellaro
FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh; Fernandes, Arnaout, Ali, Dohling; Chhetri, Bedia; Tlang, Guarrotxena, Fernandes; Sadaoui