ISL Preview: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Gaurs hope to continue momentum with a win over Jamshedpur

With consecutive victories against Odisha FC and NorthEast United, FC Goa would be feeling confident ahead of their upcoming ISL match against Jamshedpur on Thursday.

The home side, meanwhile, are looking to turn things around after suffering seven consecutive defeats, and will hope that they can do so against the Gaurs at their own backyard.

Earlier Meet:

Earlier in November when the two sides faced off in Goa, goals from Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui and Brison Fernandes helped the Men in Orange eventuate a 3-0 win in what was arguably one of the Gaurs' best performances so far this season.

Adrian Boothroyd's men will now hope to make amends come Thursday, when they host Carlos Pena's side.

With all teams having completed 10 matches each, the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) is now exactly at the halfway mark. With 18 points, FC Goa are in sixth place on the standings, while Jamshedpur are second from bottom with just 4 points.

Speaking on Thursday night's game, FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena stated that he expects a 'different' game against Jamshedpur FC, and will not be banking on the laurels from their win in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

"I expect a very different game. This is not the Jamshedpur FC squad that we faced last month, they've changed things up a bit, including foreign players. In addition, the match we played was at home while this will be in their backyard, where they will enjoy their fans' support," he said at the pre-match press conference.

Advertisement