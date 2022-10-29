ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC; Preview, Head-to-Head, Live Streaming and TV info

Chukwu the key

In the last two matches, Jamshedpur FC finished with an average ball possession of 38.5 per cent which is also lower than their opponents.JFC head coach Aidy Boothroyd switched from a 4-3-3 to a traditional 4-4-2 in the last game.

Primary centre-back Peter Hartley was unavailable against Mumbai City FC as Pratik Chaudhari took his place in defence. This allowed Boothroyd to add a foreign player to the team as he deployed striker Harry Sawyer alongside Daniel Chukwu. Chukwu has scored two goals in two games and will be the key game.

Eyeing an encore

The Highlanders come into this game with just one win in their last 16 ISL games. The last time they won a game was when they beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 last season. NorthEast United have never lost four consecutive opening matches in the league. The last time they lost three successive opening games was in 2015, although they ended up winning the fourth one that season.

NorthEast United FC's head coach Marco Balbul will be hoping for history to repeat itself against the Red Miners. In their last match against East Bengal FC, the Highlanders attempted 18 shots. Only three were on target. Balbul will be expecting his front three to be clinical in the final third to convert opportunities that come to them.

Balbul's tactics

So far, Balbul has deployed a 4-3-3 formation. In all three games, he has played a new player on the right flank. In the first match against BFC, Emil Benny started on the right. Youngster Parthib Gogoi replaced Benny in the second match against HFC.

In the last match against East Bengal FC, Rochharzela was given the nod. Attackers Cleiton Silva and Jithin M.S have started every game so far. Balbul is likely to stick to his primary formation. It will be interesting to see who the NEUFC head coach picks for the right flank this time around.

Head-to-head/TV info

The two sides have faced each other ten times in the ISL. Half of those matches have ended in draws. The Red Miners have won four while the Highlanders have just won one. The hosts did the double over NorthEast United last season.

Kick off: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

Match date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Match Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium, Jamshedpur.

Live telecast: Star Sports 3

Live streaming: Disney+ HotStar and JioTV

Source: ISL Media.