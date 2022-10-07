ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters sound early warning to rivals with win over East Bengal as fans return to stadium

Bengaluru, October 7: The 12th man -- fans -- returned to the stadium as sentimental favourites Kerala Blasters beat East Bengal 3-1 in the lung opener of Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season in front of a packed house at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on an exciting Friday (October 7) night.

The season 9 of ISL will welcomed backed the fans to the stadiums who come back to cheer their teams at the stadiums.

After two years in a bubble, the top-tier league in Indian football returned to a home-and-away format, with fans thonging the ISL season opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Two quick-fire goals by Ivan Kaliuzhnyi handed the home side the win against East Bengal as the opening fixture of season 9 of ISL got off to a rousing start.

After a goalless first half, Luna broke the deadlock after getting a long ball from Harmanjot Khabra, in the penalty box to toss the ball over Kamajlit Singh to give Blasters the lead in the 72ns minute.

Ivan took a corner kick in the 89th minute after a headed clearance outside the box and to hits on the volley into the net to get the comfort goal for Blasters.

East Bengal reduced the deficit in the 87th from a set-piece as Alex who got the ball following a failed headed clearance from the corner kick and shot it into the net.

Two minutes later, Ivan was at it again as he took a corner kick to hit on the volley into the net to help Blasters seal the contest.