ISL 2022-23 Matchweek 16: Mumbai City FC close in on history, Bengaluru FC & FC Goa back in playoff race

Hyderabad FC give themselves one last bite at Mumbai City FC (Image: FSDL)

In Matchweek 15, Mumbai City FC became the first Hero ISL side to confirm their playoff qualification this season.

This time around, it was business as usual for the Islanders as they swept NorthEast United FC aside with a 4-0 rout. The win saw the Islanders extend their unbeaten streak to a record-equalling 15 games.

Only ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa have reached this milestone before, and it could be just one of many new records Mumbai City FC could break in Matchweek 17 - on their radar is FC Goa's league stage record of 46 goals, from which the Islanders are only a goal behind now.

They will be desperate to get another win when they play Jamshedpur FC in the coming week, as Hyderabad FC put up a characteristically professional display to beat East Bengal FC 2-0 and keep their four-point distance from the Islanders intact.

They now have two weeks to prepare for what could be the biggest fixture in the Shield race - Mumbai City FC away on February 4. Anything other than a win could let the Mumbai City FC extend their lead at the top.

Bengaluru FC throw their name into the hat, Chennaiyin FC have another what-if week

Bengaluru FC eased past Jamshedpur FC 3-0 and made it three wins in a row for the first time this season to establish themselves as the frontrunners among the teams just outside the playoffs zone.

With Roy Krishna finding his scoring touch and a confident midfield showing great resolve, the Blues look close to being at their best when it most matters.

Chennaiyin FC, will be their next opponents - and ones who will be disappointed that they're having to play catch-up.

For the third week in a row, Chennaiyin FC were held to a draw, this time by ATK Mohun Bagan.

Since their famous 7-3 win against NorthEast United FC in December, Chennaiyin FC haven't managed to win a single one of their five games and the only positive heading into next week for them is the game they have in hand over Bengaluru FC.A win will do wonders to their confidence and keep them in the playoff race.

Advertisement

The Gaurs end their four-game winless streak at a crucial stage, Blasters rattled again (Image: FSDL)

After drawing two and losing two of their last four Hero ISL games, FC Goa registered a commanding 3-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC in the last match of Matchweek 16 to go above Odisha FC in the playoffs running.

In what was their 150th home game in the Hero ISL, FC Goa put an end to a frustrating set of results that has drawn a lot of pressure from teams like Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, who are close behind.

In third place, Kerala Blasters fell to their second substantial defeat in a row, having just come out of a break after their humbling at the hands of Mumbai City FC in Matchweek 14. They are now looking over their shoulders as ATKMB, FC Goa, and Odisha FC could all be eyeing their spot.

Matchweek 17 - The week before the business end

FC Goa will get the ball rolling against East Bengal FC on Thursday (January 26) before Jamshedpur FC host Mumbai City FC, with the Islanders looking to set a new unbeaten streak record in the Hero ISL on Friday (January 27).

The double-header on Saturday (January 28) will feature a high-octane clash between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, with the winner gaining a massive advantage in the playoff race, followed by another enthralling encounter between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC. Matchweek 17 will conclude in Kochi where Kerala Blasters will take on NorthEast United FC.