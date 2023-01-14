ISL 2022-23: MCFC 1-0 ATKMB FC: Mumbai City withstand ATK Mohun Bagan attack in battle of nerves

Kolkata, January 14: Mumbai City FC were forced to show a different side to their game, resisting a constant threat on their goal by ATK Mohun Bagan as they sealed a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday (January 14).

It was the league leaders' first 1-0 win in a season where they have raised the bar for attacking football, and it helped them become the first team to confirm a playoff spot this season.

Mumbai City FC picked up from where they'd left off last week, becoming an instant threat at the start with their swift and direct play. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith faced a barrage of shots and singlehandedly kept the home team from falling behind the way Kerala Blasters had last week.

Chhangte was through on goal twice after shaky defending from ATK Mohun Bagan, and in almost both cases was point-blank range from Kaith. In both instances, the goalkeeper came out on top.

In Diaz's absence, Greg Stewart pulled the strings from the central forward area, and soon enough both him and Bipin Singh were imposing themselves on the game as well.

The home side, even though they matched Mumbai City FC for possession and got nearly ten shots away in the first half, didn't manage to test Phurba Lachenpa in the league leaders' goal.

