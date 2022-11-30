ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick Off Time, Live Streaming Info

Mumbai City FC Team News

The goals are coming thick and fast for Mumbai City FC. Midfielder Ahmed Jahouh opened their scoring from the spot in the previous match against NorthEast United FC.

The Moroccan became his side's 11th different goal scorer this season. Jahouh's next appearance will be his 100th in the Hero ISL, and he will become only the second foreigner to reach this mark after Tiri.

'I'll be happy with the scoreline as long as we continue to play the way we have in the first eight games.

'We are prepared and will try to win the game, but we know that we are up against a very tough Goa side that will try to do the same,' said head coach Des Buckingham.

'I am looking forward to playing the same way we have so far this season and improving on that,' he added.

FC Goa Team News

FC Goa failed to break their alternate-game winning pattern against Bengaluru FC last week as they fired a blank in front of goal for the second time this season.

The Gaurs will be hoping to keep the pattern alive for another game and emerge with three points to end the Islanders' unbeaten run.

Quite a few players have recovered from their respective niggles and are fit to start games again. Alvaro Vazquez has started the last two games for FC Goa but has failed to score in both games.

Noah Wail Sadaoui has scored four goals in seven games so far and has led the line for the Gaurs.

'Our start has been very good compared to last season. We are in a good position after seven games, but we must improve many things. The team dynamic is really good even after the result against Bengaluru,' said Carlos Pena.

'Mumbai are a very good team. It's their second season with the same coach, so they know what they are supposed to do,' he added.

While Mumbai City FC have been dominant this season unbeaten and placed at the top of the Hero ISL points table, the Gaurs are six points off the league leaders but have a game in hand.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Match Details

Match Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Kick Off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV