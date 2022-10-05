ISL 2022-23, NorthEast United FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Bengaluru, Oct 5: After finishing third in the 2020-21 season, NorthEast United FC had a forgettable run in the 2022-23 campaign where they finished tenth, second from the bottom, with just three wins in the entire tournament. The Highlanders will be aiming for a complete encore and bounce back in style in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

The NEUFC has earned the tag of not being the most consistent of teams in the tournament's history as they have made just two appearances in the play-off stages since the inception of the league in 2014.

The Guwahati-based team, however, came close on numerous occasions to making it to the semi-finals but missed out by narrow margins. However, that didn't stop the Highlanders from creating a strong fan base in the NorthEastern states and they have always received big support in Guwahati, their home ground.

This year, the tournament will once again be played in home and away format and the chance to play in front of their home crowd will certainly boost the morale of the team. Under their new head coach Marco Balbul, the Highlanders are hoping for a much better season and are aiming to secure a top-six spot.

Ahead of the new season, coach Balbul has revamped the NEUFC squad, especially its foreign contingent, with the hopes of a fresh start.

NorthEast United FC will begin their campaign in ISL 2022-23 against Bengaluru FC on October October at the Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru.