ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, Team News, Time, Telecast, Live Streaming Info

Guwahati, Oct 12: After a narrow loss in Bengaluru in the Matchweek 1 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL), NorthEast United FC are back in their own backyard to host Hyderabad FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, on Thursday.

The defending champions are coming into the game after a 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC in the Matchweek 1.

The match will be a momentous occasion for NorthEast United FC and their fans as this will be their 50th league game at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Getting a win on this occasion will be a challenge for NorthEast United FC as they have failed to get a better of Hyderabad in the last five meetings.

In the last Hero ISL season, the Highlanders were vulnerable in the final quarter of the match, which is a concern that has made its way into this season after Bengaluru FC's 87th-minute winner in the previous game. Since the start of last season, NorthEast United FC have conceded 12 goals in the last quarter of the game, which is more than any other side in the ISL.

On the bright side, new signing Romain Phillipoteaux was impressive during the last outing. The French midfielder created two chances and attempted six crosses, both of which were the highest amongst his teammates.

"Hyderabad are champions for a reason. They are a good team and have already shown that in the game against Mumbai. For us, it's a challenge but it's one we are looking forward to," NorthEast United FC Assistant Coach Paul Groves said. "Our focus will be on ourselves and how we play. We have to try to nullify, as best we possibly can, the best team in the league. We're looking forward to it."