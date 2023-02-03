ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Timing, TV Channels, Live Streaming Information

Guwahati, February 3: NorthEast United FC will be looking for their second victory of the season when they take on Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday (February 4).

A win can take the Highlanders within touching distance of the Red Miners, while the visitors could go level on points with East Bengal FC if they nab their third win of the season.

It has been a tough season for NorthEast United FC, as they've registered just one win and one draw out of 16 Hero ISL games. Last week, two quick-fire goals gave Kerala Blasters FC a 2-0 win against the Highlanders.

Wilmar Gil was unavailable last week as he was serving a suspension. The Colombian will be back and available to start the game against Jamshedpur FC, giving head coach Vincenzo Annese a much-needed boost.

However, to include Gil in the starting XI, Annese will have to bench one of the other attacking foreign players, one of whom is new signing Joseba Beitia. The Italian coach could likely bench either Romain Philippoteaux or Kule Mbombo to bring his striker back into the lineup.

"We need to stimulate ourselves to close the gap to them [Jamshedpur FC]. The fact that we have a chance to do that is a source of great motivation for us. Secondly, we are playing at home, where we have done well after my arrival," said Annese. "At home, we have taken points off ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa, so we hope to do the same in the next game because the entire team needs it," he added.

