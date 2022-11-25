ISL 2022-23: OFC vs CFC; Odisha FC moves to third place after thrilling win over Chennaiyin FC

Opening salvo

OFC got their noses in front a minute after the half-hour mark, courtesy of an own goal scored by Vafa Hakhamaneshi.

Sahil Panwar whipped in a cross from the left flank before Raynier Fernandes tried to head the ball down to Jerry. While attempting an interception, Hakhamaneshi redirected the ball into the back of his net.

Super sub

CFC made two changes at half-time. El Khayati and Rahim Ali came on to replace Julius Duker and Sajal Bag. OFC also made a substitution at the break that raised a few eyebrows as PedRo was withdrawn and replaced by Mauricio.

Composed finish

Just two minutes into the second half, the Juggernauts were awarded a penalty after Panwar was taken out in the box by Prasanth Karuthadathkuni. Mauricio stepped up to take it and smashed it into the back of the net to end his five-game goal drought.

CFC head coach Thomas Brdaric's protests on the touchline earned him a yellow card. But his team pulled one back at the hour-mark. Shortly after appeals for a penalty were turned down, Ajith Kumar curled a ball into the box from the right flank before Petar Sliskovic flicked it on with his head and El Khayati slotted in their first goal with a composed finish.

Final fling

In the 89th minute, Saul Crespo brought Hakhamaneshi down in the box and the referee pointed to the spot which El Khayati slotted in the equaliser from the spot. The delight did not last long as OFC retook the lead via Sekar, who pounced on a stray ball that came after Jerry's run was thwarted in the final third.

Key Stats (Source: ISL Media)

#Raynier Fernandes finished the game with six shots and 1 assist.

#Abdenasser El Khayati scored two goals with his as many shots in the game.

#Sahil Panwar created two chances and registered one assist.