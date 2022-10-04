ISL 2022-23, Odisha FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Odisha FC Strengths

The arrival of nearly a new squad would have often led to issues, but Odisha FC have shown the opposite with their performance in the Durand Cup.

With the likes of Diego Mauricio, Pedro Martin, Carlos Delgado to go along with the Indian players like Michael Soosairaj, Raynier Fernandes and Amrinder Singh provides a welcome boost to the side that seemed to struggle in both ends of the pitch.

Plus, Gombau also knows the club very well, having spent two seasons in the ISL before moving to Spain for a small stint.

Odisha FC Weakness

Odisha FC's biggest weakness last season was their defence, which conceded 43 goals, the joint worst with eleventh-placed NorthEast United. They also struggled to create chances last season, scoring just 31 goals, the sixth best. However, both areas have been addressed with the new signings.

Odisha FC Squad 2022-23

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Antonio D'Silva, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Niraj Kumar

Defenders: Carlos Delgado, Deven Sawhney, Hendry Antonay, Karan Amin, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Lalruatthara, Nikhil Prabhu, Narender Gahlot, Osama Malik, Sahil Panwar, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Denechandram Meitei

Midfielders: Isaac Chhakchhuak, Paul Ramfangzauva, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Micheal Soosairaj, Thoiba Singh, Victor Rodriguez

Forwards: Akshunna Tyagi, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Nikhil Raj, Pedro Martin, Redeem Tlang

Head Coach - Josep Gombau

Odisha FC Key Players 2022-23

Amrinder Singh: The experienced shot-stopper comes in to shore up the backline along with the likes of Carlos Delgado and Nikhil Prabhu. The former ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper registered 6 cleansheets last season, the joint second best in the league. He also won the golden glove in the 2016 season, when he was on-loan at Mumbai City FC.

Diego Mauricio: The striker returns after a year away at Mumbai City FC, where he scored just 3 goals in 7 appearances. But he will be in familiar territory with Odisha for whom he had scored 11 goals in the 2020-21 season. He will be key to cover goals scored by both Jonathas and Javier Garcia, the pair who left the club.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga: The diminutive Indian forward scored three goals last season, but could add more to his tally this season with more playing time possible with many in his position leaving the club in the close season. He is also known for creating chances and has showcased his ability in the past seasons as well as in the Durand Cup 2022.

Odisha FC 2022-23 Fixtures

Date Versus Venue Kick Off Time October 11 Jamshedpur FC Jamshedpur 7:30 PM IST October 15 Mumbai City FC Mumbai 7:30 PM IST October 23 Kerala Blasters FC Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST October 27 Bengaluru FC Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST November 5 Hyderabad FC Hyderabad 5:30 PM IST November 18 Emami East Bengal Kolkata 7:30 PM IST November 24 Chennaiyin FC Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST December 2 NorthEast United FC Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST December 10 FC Goa Goa 5:30 PM IST December 15 ATK Mohun Bagan Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST December 26 Kerala Blasters FC Kochi 7:30 PM IST January 2 Mumbai City FC Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST January 7 Emami East Bengal Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST January 14 Bengaluru FC Bengaluru 5:30 PM IST January 28 ATK Mohun Bagan Kolkata 7:30 PM IST February 2 Chennaiyin FC Chennai 7:30 PM IST February 6 FC Goa Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST February 10 Hyderabad FC Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST February 17 NorthEast United FC Guwahati 7:30 PM IST February 22 Jamshedpur FC Bhubaneswar 7:30 PM IST

Odisha FC 2022-23 Season Prediction

With the addition of the experience and the return of familiar faces, including coach Gombau, Odisha may be up there challenging for a playoff spot, but it may all depend on how they start the season and how the defence performs especially with an almost new squad.