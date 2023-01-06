ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC vs East Bengal FC, Preview, Head-to-Head, Kick-Off Time, Live Streaming Info

Odisha, Jan 6: In Matchweek 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL), Odisha FC will host East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday (January 7).

Odisha FC sit in sixth place on the table, seven points ahead of East Bengal FC - who are sitting at the eighth spot.

With FC Goa going down to Hyderabad FC on Thursday (January 5), Odisha have been presented yet another chance to solidify their playoffs charge.

Team News: Odisha FC

Odisha FC impressed in patches against Mumbai City FC last week but ultimately lost 4-2, in what turned out to be their third loss in four games. In that period, Odisha FC have picked up only a point, but FC Goa's own up-and-down form means that the two teams are still level on 19 points at the lower end of the top six.

Odisha FC have been tested on both ends of the pitch, with their defence conceding eight goals in the last four games, while the goals against Mumbai City FC were their first ones in that period. The big positives have been the performances of Diego Mauricio and Nandhakumar Sekar.

The former has scored five goals and registered three assists this season, and produced one of the moments of the season with his second goal last week, while the latter has contributed to four goals.

Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau was quite upbeat about his team's chances to win the game against East Bengal FC in the pre-match press conference. "We know that this is an important game. We know that these three points means a lot for us, and this is the way that we approach the week," he said.