ISL 2022-23: OFC 2-2 CFC: Odisha FC move back into top 6 as Chennaiyin FCs search for full points continues

Chennai, Feb 2: Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC played out a feisty encounter at the low end of the playoff zone, but neither could find a winner as they played out a 2-2 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday (February 2).

The draw meant Odisha FC moved back into sixth place, now a point ahead of Bengaluru FC, while Chennaiyin FC are now five points behind them in eighth.

Chennaiyin FC began the game on the front foot, challenging Odisha FC with a high press. After a period of minor threats, they finally found space down the right from where Anirudh Thapa found Vincy Barretto's diving header in the 19th minute. But Amrinder Singh made the first of his three big saves in the game, stretching to his left to tip it wide.

But it was Odisha FC who broke the deadlock in what turned into a lively first half. In the 24th minute, Chennaiyin FC's miskicked long ball from the back was intercepted by Odisha FC's high line, and with two touches, they found Diego Mauricio in the box via Isak Ralte's through ball. The striker made no mistake, striking powerfully with his left foot on the run to find the goal at the near post.

Advertisement

But Thapa was on hand to find an equalizer the very next minute. Odisha FC were caught unawares, allowing Thapa to run in between the defenders as Aakash Sangwan found him with an inch-perfect cross from the left flank that was headed in from close range.