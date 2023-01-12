ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche penalty denies Chennaiyin FC as Hyderabad FC rescue crucial point in 1-1 thriller

Hyderabad, January 12: An 87th-minute Bartholomew Ogbeche penalty helped Hyderabad FC seal a crucial point against Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (January 12).

Petar Sliskovic put the Marina Machans in front with his eighth goal of the season in the 57th minute before Ogbeche converted the crucial penalty at the death to keep his side's unbeaten streak alive and dent Chennaiyin FC's playoffs march.

Both sides made a couple of changes to their respective starting XIs. For the hosts, Joel Chianese dropped to the bench, while Halicharan Narzary missed the match due to an injury. Javier Siverio and Rohit Danu were drafted into the lineup.

For the visitors, Edwin Vanspaul and Prasanth Karuthadathkuni were left on the bench as Jiteshwor Singh returned to the lineup, and Ninthoinganba Meetel was handed his first start of the season.

In the 17th minute, Mohammad Yasir whipped a promising ball in from the right flank that found the head of Siverio. The striker guided it on target, but it was too close to goalkeeper Samik Mitra, who collected it comfortably. This was Hyderabad's first promising opportunity after Borja Herrera's off-target effort in the 5th minute.

Julius Duker created a couple of chances for Chennaiyin FC in quick succession close to the 20th minute. The midfielder lobbed a long ball from midfield towards Vincy Barretto inside the box before the winger failed to apply the finishing touch. Minutes later, Duker saw his promising cross from the left flank headed wide by Sliskovic.

In the 56th minute, Meetel's darting run down the right flank saw him dribble past Nim Dorjee and get his shot away before Odei Onaindia came in with a crucial block to put it out for a corner.