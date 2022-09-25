ISL 2022-23 Squads: Players List Of All 11 Teams For Indian Super League Season 9

The ninth season of Indian Super League is set to kick off on October 7th with Kerala Blasters taking on Emami East Bengal in the curtain-raiser at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

The season 9 will welcome back fans and return to the traditional home or away format in multiple venues after two years of behind closed doors action across three venues in Goa.

Like the previous seasons, 11 teams will compete for the league shield, which is decided based on where they finish in the points table with the top six teams playing in the playoffs instead of just four teams.

The playoff format for season 9 of ISL will see the top two clubs qualify directly for the semifinal, while the next four sides will play a single-legged match to decide the remaining two teams for the last 4 matches.

In the playoffs, the third-ranked team will play against the sixth-ranked team, while the fourth-ranked team will play against the fifth-ranked team, with the higher-ranked sides playing hosts for the match.

Ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season, all teams have made personnel changes from the last season with outgoing and incoming transfers during the pre-season and mid-season windows. Each team is allowed a maximum of 6 overseas players including 1 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) player.

Now, let's take a look at the ISL 2022-23 squads as it stands with head coach and players list with the jersey numbers: