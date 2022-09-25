ISL 2022-23 Squads: Players List Of All 11 Teams For Indian Super League Season 9


Advertisement

Indian Super League (ISL) season 9 will kick off on October 7

The ninth season of Indian Super League is set to kick off on October 7th with Kerala Blasters taking on Emami East Bengal in the curtain-raiser at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.

The season 9 will welcome back fans and return to the traditional home or away format in multiple venues after two years of behind closed doors action across three venues in Goa.

Like the previous seasons, 11 teams will compete for the league shield, which is decided based on where they finish in the points table with the top six teams playing in the playoffs instead of just four teams.

ISL 2022-23 Schedule: Full list of Fixtures, teams, dates, times, venues, playoff format, live streaming info

The playoff format for season 9 of ISL will see the top two clubs qualify directly for the semifinal, while the next four sides will play a single-legged match to decide the remaining two teams for the last 4 matches.

In the playoffs, the third-ranked team will play against the sixth-ranked team, while the fourth-ranked team will play against the fifth-ranked team, with the higher-ranked sides playing hosts for the match.

Ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season, all teams have made personnel changes from the last season with outgoing and incoming transfers during the pre-season and mid-season windows. Each team is allowed a maximum of 6 overseas players including 1 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) player.

Now, let's take a look at the ISL 2022-23 squads as it stands with head coach and players list with the jersey numbers:

ATK Mohun Bagan (Head Coach: Juan Ferrando)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
1Vishal KaithGoalkeeperIndia
2Sumit RathiDefenderIndia
5Brendan HamillDefenderAustralia
6Florentin PogbaDefenderGuinea
7Joni KaukoMidfielderFinland
8Carl McHughMidfielderRepublic of Ireland
9Dimitri PetratosForwardAustralia
10Hugo BoumousMidfielderFrance
11Manvir SinghForwardIndia
12Avilash PaulGoalkeeperIndia
13Ravi Bahadur RanaMidfielderIndia
14Lalrinliana HnamteMidfielderIndia
15Subhasish BoseDefenderIndia
16Abhishek SuryavanshiMidfielderIndia
17Liston ColacoForwardIndia
18Ningomba Engson SinghMidfielderIndia
19Ashique KuruniyanForwardIndia
20Pritam Kotal (captain)DefenderIndia
22Deepak TangriMidfielderIndia
23Debnath MondalGoalkeeperIndia
24Lenny RodriguesMidfielderIndia
25Kiyan NassiriForwardIndia
27Md. Fardin Ali MollaForwardIndia
29Ricky ShabongMidfielderIndia
30Pronay HalderMidfielderIndia
31Arsh Anwer ShaikhGoalkeeperIndia
44Asish RaiDefenderIndia
Bengaluru FC (Head Coach: Simon Grayson)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
1Gurpreet Singh SandhuGoalkeeperIndia
2Parag ShrivasDefenderIndia
3Sandesh JhinganDefenderIndia
4Aleksandar JovanovicDefenderAustralia
5Alan CostaDefenderBrazil
6Bruno RamiresMidfielderBrazil
7Jayesh RaneMidfielderIndia
8Suresh Singh WangjamMidfielderIndia
9Prince IbaraForwardRepublic of the Congo
10Javi HernandezMidfielderSpain
11Sunil Chhetri (captain)ForwardIndia
12Danish Farooq BhatMidfielderIndia
13Amrit GopeGoalkeeperIndia
14Harmanpreet SinghForwardIndia
15Wungngayam MuirangDefenderIndia
17Edmund LalrindikaForwardIndia
18Rohit KumarMidfielderIndia
19Faisal AliForwardIndia
21Udanta SinghForwardIndia
22Roy KrishnaForwardFiji
24Hira MondalDefenderIndia
25Namgyal BhutiaDefenderIndia
28Amay MorajkarMidfielderIndia
30Lara SharmaGoalkeeperIndia
31Leon AugustineMidfielderIndia
32Roshan SinghMidfielderIndia
33Prabir DasDefenderIndia
35Biswa DarjeeDefenderIndia
36Huidrom Thoi SinghMidfielderIndia
39Sivasakthi NarayananForwardIndia
43Sharon PadattilGoalkeeperIndia
Chennaiyin FC (Head Coach: Thomas Brdaric)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
1Samik MitraGoalkeeperIndia
3Fallou DiagneDefenderSenegal
4Gurmukh SinghDefenderIndia
5Mohammad DhotDefenderIndia
6Vafa HakhamaneshiDefenderIran
7Ninthoi MeeteiMidfielderIndia
8Edwin VanspaulMidfielderIndia
9Petar SliskovicForwardCroatia
10Rafael CrivellaroMidfielderBrazil
11Rahim AliForwardIndia
12Kwame KarikariForwardGhana
13Ajith KumarDefenderIndia
14Alexander Romario JesurajForwardIndia
15Anirudh Thapa (captain)MidfielderIndia
18Sourav DasMidfielderIndia
19Sajal BagMidfielderIndia
20Mohammed RafiqueMidfielderIndia
21Narayan DasDefenderIndia
22Chris WhiteMidfielderIndia
23Jobby JustinForwardIndia
24Debjit MajumderGoalkeeperIndia
25Jockson DhasMidfielderIndia
26Julius DukerMidfielderGermany
27Aakash SangwanDefenderIndia
28Monotosh ChakladarDefenderIndia
32Lijo FrancisDefenderIndia
34Senthamizhi SForwardIndia
35Devansh DabasGoalkeeperIndia
36Aqib NawabDefenderIndia
37Jiteshwor SinghMidfielderIndia
38Subhadip MajhiMidfielderIndia
42Syed Suhail PashaForwardIndia
43Balaji GanesanDefenderIndia
45Mohamed LiyaakathForwardIndia
47Vincy BarrettoForwardIndia
50Johnson MathewsForwardIndia
93Salam Ranjan SinghDefenderIndia
-Rahul ManjulaDefenderIndia
-LalmalsawmaDefenderIndia
Emami East Bengal (Head Coach: Stephen Constantine)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
1Kamaljit SinghGoalkeeperIndia
2Mohammad RakipDefenderIndia
4Ivan GonzalezDefenderSpain
5LalchungnungaDefenderIndia
6Sumeet PassiForwardIndia
7Aniket JadhavForwardIndia
8Amarjit SinghMidfielderIndia
9EliandroForwardBrazil
10Cleiton SilvaForwardBrazil
11V P SuhairForwardIndia
12Wahengbam AngousanaMidfielderIndia
13Pawan KumarGoalkeeperIndia
14Alex LimaMidfielderBrazil
15Mobashir RahmanMidfielderIndia
16Sarthak GoluiDefenderIndia
17Jerry LalrinzualaDefenderIndia
18Himanshu JangraForwardIndia
19Ankit MukherjeeDefenderIndia
23Souvik ChakrabartiMidfielderIndia
24Jordan O'DohertyMidfielderAustralia
26Semboi HaokipForwardIndia
29Mahesh SinghForwardIndia
32Naveen KumarGoalkeeperIndia
33Pritam KumarDefenderIndia
40Charalambos KyriakouDefenderCyprus
FC Goa (Head Coach: Carlos Pena)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
-Arshdeep SinghGoalkeeperIndia
1Dheeraj SinghGoalkeeperIndia
2Sanson PereiraDefenderIndia
5Fares ArnaoutDefenderSyria
4Anwar AliDefenderIndia
6Leander D'CunhaDefenderIndia
7Noah SadaouiForwardMorocco
10Brandon Fernandes (captain)MidfielderIndia
11Princeton RebelloMidfielderIndia
14Ayush ChhetriMidfielderIndia
15Amarjit Singh KiyamMidfielderIndia
16Phrangki BuamForwardIndia
17Nongdamba NaoremMidfielderIndia
18Danstan FernandesMidfielderIndia
19Makan ChoteMidfielderIndia
20Seriton FernandesDefenderIndia
21Saviour GamaDefenderIndia
22Redeem TlangMidfielderIndia
23Edu BediaMidfielderSpain
25Glan MartinsMidfielderIndia
27Aibanbha DohlingDefenderIndia
29Devendra MurgaonkarMidfielderIndia
32Naveen KumarGoalkeeperIndia
34Iker GuarrotxenaForwardSpain
37Mohammed AliDefenderIndia
41LalhmangaihsangaDefenderIndia
43Flan GomesMidfielderIndia
44Muhammed NemilMidfielderIndia
45Marc ValienteDefenderSpain
55Hrithik TiwariGoalkeeperIndia
99Alvaro VazquezForwardSpain
Hyderabad FC (Head Coach: Manolo Marquez)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
1Gurmeet SinghGoalkeeperIndia
4Chinglensana SinghDefenderIndia
7Joel ChianeseForwardAustralia
8Joao Victor (captain)MidfielderBrazil
10Mohammad YasirMidfielderIndia
11Sweden FernandesMidfielderIndia
12Aaren D'SilvaForwardIndia
13Lalbiakhlua JongteGoalkeeperIndia
14Sahil TavoraMidfielderIndia
16Odei OnaindiaDefenderSpain
17Lalchungnunga ChhangteMidfielderIndia
18Hitesh SharmaMidfielderIndia
19Halicharan NarzaryForwardIndia
20Bartholomew OgbecheForwardNigeria
24Rohit DanuForwardIndia
25Laxmikant KattimaniGoalkeeperIndia
26Borja HerreraDefenderSpain
27Nikhil PoojariForwardIndia
29Nim Dorjee TamangDefenderIndia
31Akash MishraDefenderIndia
40Aman Kumar SahaniGoalkeeperIndia
41Manoj MohammedDefenderIndia
43Soyal JoshyDefenderIndia
44Alex SajiDefenderIndia
77Abdul RabeehMidfielderIndia
88Mark ZothanpuiaMidfielderIndia
99Javier SiverioForwardSpain
-Reagan SinghDefenderIndia
-Mohammed RafiDefenderIndia
-RamhlunchhungaForwardIndia
Jamshedpur FC (Head Coach: Aidy Boothroyd)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
1Rakshit DagarGoalkeeperIndia
2Boris SinghForwardIndia
3Jitendra SinghMidfielderIndia
4LaldinpuiaDefenderIndia
5Wellington PrioriMidfielderBrazil
6Ricky LallawmawmaDefenderIndia
7Len DoungelForwardIndia
8Harry SawyerForwardAustralia
9Ishan PanditaForwardIndia
10Jay Emmanuel-ThomasForwardEngland
11Komal ThatalForwardIndia
13Eli SabiaDefenderBrazil
16Muhammad UvaisDefenderIndia
17Farukh ChoudharyForwardIndia
18Ritwik DasMidfielderIndia
19Sandip MandiDefenderIndia
24Pratik ChaudhariDefenderIndia
26Laldinliana RenthleiDefenderIndia
27Sk SahilMidfielderIndia
28Germanpreet SinghMidfielderIndia
29Peter Hartley (captain)DefenderEngland
31Vishal YadavGoalkeeperIndia
32Rehenesh TPGoalkeeperIndia
68Mohit DhamiGoalkeeperIndia
99Daniel Chima ChukwuForwardNigeria
Kerala Blasters (Head Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
1Karanjit SinghGoalkeeperIndia
3Soraisam Sandeep SinghDefenderIndia
4Hormipam RuivahDefenderIndia
7Lalthathanga KhawlhringMidfielderIndia
8Ayush AdhikariMidfielderIndia
9Dimitrios DiamantakosForwardGreece
10Harmanjot Singh KhabraDefenderIndia
11Givson SinghMidfielderIndia
13Prabhsukhan Singh GillGoalkeeperIndia
14Jessel Carneiro (captain)DefenderIndia
17Rahul Kannoly PraveenForwardIndia
18Sahal Abdul SamadMidfielderIndia
20Adrian LunaMidfielderUruguay
21Bijoy VargheseDefenderIndia
22Nishu KumarDefenderIndia
23Víctor MongilDefenderSpain
25Jeakson SinghMidfielderIndia
27Saurav MandalMidfielderIndia
28Nihal SudheeshForwardIndia
30Bidyashagar SinghForwardIndia
45Sreekuttan MSForwardIndia
55Marko LeskovicDefenderCroatia
77Ivan KalyuzhnyiMidfielderUkraine
78Muheet ShabirGoalkeeperIndia
81Bryce MirandaMidfielderIndia
99Apostolos GiannouForwardAustralia
-Mohammed AimenForwardIndia
-Mohammed AzharMidfielderIndia
-Roshan GigiMidfielderIndia
Mumbai City FC (Head Coach: Des Buckingham)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
1Phurba LachenpaGoalkeeperIndia
2Rahul BhekeDefenderIndia
4Amey RanawadeDefenderIndia
5Mehtab SinghDefenderIndia
6Vikram Partap Singh SandhuForwardIndia
7Lallianzuala ChhangteMidfielderIndia
8Alberto NogueraMidfielderSpain
9Gurkirat SinghForwardIndia
10Ahmed JahouhMidfielderMorocco
13Mohammad NawazGoalkeeperIndia
14Rowllin BorgesMidfielderIndia
15Sanjeev StalinDefenderIndia
16Vinit RaiMidfielderIndia
17Mandar Rao DesaiDefenderIndia
18Rostyn GriffithsDefenderAustralia
22Bhaskar RoyGoalkeeperIndia
23Vignesh DakshinamurthyDefenderIndia
24Greg StewartForwardScotland
25Mourtada Fall (captain)DefenderSenegal
28Ayush ChhikaraForwardIndia
29Bipin SinghForwardIndia
30Jorge Pereyra DaazForwardArgentina
33Gursimrat Singh GillDefenderIndia
36Asif KhanMidfielderIndia
43PC RohlupuiaMidfielderIndia
45LalengmawiaMidfielderIndia
NorthEast United FC (Head Coach: Marco Balbul)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
3Tondonba SinghDefenderIndia
4Provat LakraDefenderIndia
5Gurjinder KumarDefenderIndia
7RochharzelaMidfielderIndia
8Imran KhanMidfielderIndia
12Pragyan MedhiMidfielderIndia
13Emanuel LalchhanchhuahaMidfielderIndia
15Emil BennyMidfielderIndia
16Mohammed IrshadDefenderIndia
17Laldanmawia RalteForwardIndia
18Jithin M SMidfielderIndia
24Joe ZoherlianaDefenderIndia
22Gani NigamForwardIndia
29Arindam BhattacharyaGoalkeeperIndia
32Mirshad MichuGoalkeeperIndia
43Pragyan GogoiMidfielderIndia
44Nikhil DekaGoalkeeperIndia
66Mashoor ShereefDefenderIndia
-Gaurav BoraDefenderIndia
-Michael JakobsenDefenderDenmark
-Dipu MirdhaForwardIndia
-Alfred LalroutsangForwardIndia
-Parthib GogoiForwardIndia
-Jon GaztanagaMidfielderSpain
-Romain PhilippoteauxMidfielderFrance
-Matt DerbyshireForwardEngland
-Sylvester IgbounForwardNigeria
-Aaron EvansDefenderAustralia
Odisha FC (Head Coach: Josep Gambou)
Jersey No.PlayerPositionCountry
1Amrinder SinghGoalkeeperIndia
2Lalhrezuala SailungDefenderIndia
3Narender GahlotDefenderIndia
4Nikhil PrabhuDefenderIndia
5Carlos Delgado (Captain)DefenderSpain
6Osama MalikMidfielderAustralia
7Pedro MartinForwardSpain
8Paul RamfangzauvaMidfielderIndia
9Diego MauricioForwardBrazil
10Raynier FernandesMidfielderIndia
11Nanda KumarForwardIndia
12Akshunna TyagiForwardIndia
15Shubham SarangiDefenderIndia
17Jerry MawihmingthangaForwardIndia
19Isak VanlalruatfelaMidfielderIndia
21Saul CrespoMidfielderSpain
22Hendry AntonayDefenderIndia
23Michael SoosairajForwardIndia
24Thoiba SinghMidfielderIndia
27Sebastian ThangmuansangDefenderIndia
28Lalthuammawia RalteGoalkeeperIndia
30Denechandra MeiteiDefenderIndia
31Antonio D'SilvaGoalkeeperIndia
32Víctor RodriguezForwardSpain
33Karan AminDefenderIndia
36Sahil PanwarDefenderIndia
37Rishabh DobriyalForwardIndia
39LalruattharaDefenderIndia
48Isaac VanmalsawmaMidfielderIndia
55Deven SawhneyDefenderIndia
77CVL RemtluangaForwardIndia
-Niraj KumarGoalkeeperIndia

Advertisement

More ISL News arrow_forward

Read More About: isl indian super league football
Published On September 25, 2022

Read more...