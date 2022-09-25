ISL 2022-23 Squads: Players List Of All 11 Teams For Indian Super League Season 9

The ninth season of Indian Super League is set to kick off on October 7th with Kerala Blasters taking on Emami East Bengal in the curtain-raiser at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Kerala.
The season 9 will welcome back fans and return to the traditional home or away format in multiple venues after two years of behind closed doors action across three venues in Goa.
Like the previous seasons, 11 teams will compete for the league shield, which is decided based on where they finish in the points table with the top six teams playing in the playoffs instead of just four teams.
The playoff format for season 9 of ISL will see the top two clubs qualify directly for the semifinal, while the next four sides will play a single-legged match to decide the remaining two teams for the last 4 matches.
In the playoffs, the third-ranked team will play against the sixth-ranked team, while the fourth-ranked team will play against the fifth-ranked team, with the higher-ranked sides playing hosts for the match.
Ahead of the ISL 2022-23 season, all teams have made personnel changes from the last season with outgoing and incoming transfers during the pre-season and mid-season windows. Each team is allowed a maximum of 6 overseas players including 1 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) player.
Now, let's take a look at the ISL 2022-23 squads as it stands with head coach and players list with the jersey numbers:
ATK Mohun Bagan (Head Coach: Juan Ferrando)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Vishal Kaith
|Goalkeeper
|India
|2
|Sumit Rathi
|Defender
|India
|5
|Brendan Hamill
|Defender
|Australia
|6
|Florentin Pogba
|Defender
|Guinea
|7
|Joni Kauko
|Midfielder
|Finland
|8
|Carl McHugh
|Midfielder
|Republic of Ireland
|9
|Dimitri Petratos
|Forward
|Australia
|10
|Hugo Boumous
|Midfielder
|France
|11
|Manvir Singh
|Forward
|India
|12
|Avilash Paul
|Goalkeeper
|India
|13
|Ravi Bahadur Rana
|Midfielder
|India
|14
|Lalrinliana Hnamte
|Midfielder
|India
|15
|Subhasish Bose
|Defender
|India
|16
|Abhishek Suryavanshi
|Midfielder
|India
|17
|Liston Colaco
|Forward
|India
|18
|Ningomba Engson Singh
|Midfielder
|India
|19
|Ashique Kuruniyan
|Forward
|India
|20
|Pritam Kotal (captain)
|Defender
|India
|22
|Deepak Tangri
|Midfielder
|India
|23
|Debnath Mondal
|Goalkeeper
|India
|24
|Lenny Rodrigues
|Midfielder
|India
|25
|Kiyan Nassiri
|Forward
|India
|27
|Md. Fardin Ali Molla
|Forward
|India
|29
|Ricky Shabong
|Midfielder
|India
|30
|Pronay Halder
|Midfielder
|India
|31
|Arsh Anwer Shaikh
|Goalkeeper
|India
|44
|Asish Rai
|Defender
|India
Bengaluru FC (Head Coach: Simon Grayson)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
|Goalkeeper
|India
|2
|Parag Shrivas
|Defender
|India
|3
|Sandesh Jhingan
|Defender
|India
|4
|Aleksandar Jovanovic
|Defender
|Australia
|5
|Alan Costa
|Defender
|Brazil
|6
|Bruno Ramires
|Midfielder
|Brazil
|7
|Jayesh Rane
|Midfielder
|India
|8
|Suresh Singh Wangjam
|Midfielder
|India
|9
|Prince Ibara
|Forward
|Republic of the Congo
|10
|Javi Hernandez
|Midfielder
|Spain
|11
|Sunil Chhetri (captain)
|Forward
|India
|12
|Danish Farooq Bhat
|Midfielder
|India
|13
|Amrit Gope
|Goalkeeper
|India
|14
|Harmanpreet Singh
|Forward
|India
|15
|Wungngayam Muirang
|Defender
|India
|17
|Edmund Lalrindika
|Forward
|India
|18
|Rohit Kumar
|Midfielder
|India
|19
|Faisal Ali
|Forward
|India
|21
|Udanta Singh
|Forward
|India
|22
|Roy Krishna
|Forward
|Fiji
|24
|Hira Mondal
|Defender
|India
|25
|Namgyal Bhutia
|Defender
|India
|28
|Amay Morajkar
|Midfielder
|India
|30
|Lara Sharma
|Goalkeeper
|India
|31
|Leon Augustine
|Midfielder
|India
|32
|Roshan Singh
|Midfielder
|India
|33
|Prabir Das
|Defender
|India
|35
|Biswa Darjee
|Defender
|India
|36
|Huidrom Thoi Singh
|Midfielder
|India
|39
|Sivasakthi Narayanan
|Forward
|India
|43
|Sharon Padattil
|Goalkeeper
|India
Chennaiyin FC (Head Coach: Thomas Brdaric)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Samik Mitra
|Goalkeeper
|India
|3
|Fallou Diagne
|Defender
|Senegal
|4
|Gurmukh Singh
|Defender
|India
|5
|Mohammad Dhot
|Defender
|India
|6
|Vafa Hakhamaneshi
|Defender
|Iran
|7
|Ninthoi Meetei
|Midfielder
|India
|8
|Edwin Vanspaul
|Midfielder
|India
|9
|Petar Sliskovic
|Forward
|Croatia
|10
|Rafael Crivellaro
|Midfielder
|Brazil
|11
|Rahim Ali
|Forward
|India
|12
|Kwame Karikari
|Forward
|Ghana
|13
|Ajith Kumar
|Defender
|India
|14
|Alexander Romario Jesuraj
|Forward
|India
|15
|Anirudh Thapa (captain)
|Midfielder
|India
|18
|Sourav Das
|Midfielder
|India
|19
|Sajal Bag
|Midfielder
|India
|20
|Mohammed Rafique
|Midfielder
|India
|21
|Narayan Das
|Defender
|India
|22
|Chris White
|Midfielder
|India
|23
|Jobby Justin
|Forward
|India
|24
|Debjit Majumder
|Goalkeeper
|India
|25
|Jockson Dhas
|Midfielder
|India
|26
|Julius Duker
|Midfielder
|Germany
|27
|Aakash Sangwan
|Defender
|India
|28
|Monotosh Chakladar
|Defender
|India
|32
|Lijo Francis
|Defender
|India
|34
|Senthamizhi S
|Forward
|India
|35
|Devansh Dabas
|Goalkeeper
|India
|36
|Aqib Nawab
|Defender
|India
|37
|Jiteshwor Singh
|Midfielder
|India
|38
|Subhadip Majhi
|Midfielder
|India
|42
|Syed Suhail Pasha
|Forward
|India
|43
|Balaji Ganesan
|Defender
|India
|45
|Mohamed Liyaakath
|Forward
|India
|47
|Vincy Barretto
|Forward
|India
|50
|Johnson Mathews
|Forward
|India
|93
|Salam Ranjan Singh
|Defender
|India
|-
|Rahul Manjula
|Defender
|India
|-
|Lalmalsawma
|Defender
|India
Emami East Bengal (Head Coach: Stephen Constantine)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Kamaljit Singh
|Goalkeeper
|India
|2
|Mohammad Rakip
|Defender
|India
|4
|Ivan Gonzalez
|Defender
|Spain
|5
|Lalchungnunga
|Defender
|India
|6
|Sumeet Passi
|Forward
|India
|7
|Aniket Jadhav
|Forward
|India
|8
|Amarjit Singh
|Midfielder
|India
|9
|Eliandro
|Forward
|Brazil
|10
|Cleiton Silva
|Forward
|Brazil
|11
|V P Suhair
|Forward
|India
|12
|Wahengbam Angousana
|Midfielder
|India
|13
|Pawan Kumar
|Goalkeeper
|India
|14
|Alex Lima
|Midfielder
|Brazil
|15
|Mobashir Rahman
|Midfielder
|India
|16
|Sarthak Golui
|Defender
|India
|17
|Jerry Lalrinzuala
|Defender
|India
|18
|Himanshu Jangra
|Forward
|India
|19
|Ankit Mukherjee
|Defender
|India
|23
|Souvik Chakrabarti
|Midfielder
|India
|24
|Jordan O'Doherty
|Midfielder
|Australia
|26
|Semboi Haokip
|Forward
|India
|29
|Mahesh Singh
|Forward
|India
|32
|Naveen Kumar
|Goalkeeper
|India
|33
|Pritam Kumar
|Defender
|India
|40
|Charalambos Kyriakou
|Defender
|Cyprus
FC Goa (Head Coach: Carlos Pena)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|-
|Arshdeep Singh
|Goalkeeper
|India
|1
|Dheeraj Singh
|Goalkeeper
|India
|2
|Sanson Pereira
|Defender
|India
|5
|Fares Arnaout
|Defender
|Syria
|4
|Anwar Ali
|Defender
|India
|6
|Leander D'Cunha
|Defender
|India
|7
|Noah Sadaoui
|Forward
|Morocco
|10
|Brandon Fernandes (captain)
|Midfielder
|India
|11
|Princeton Rebello
|Midfielder
|India
|14
|Ayush Chhetri
|Midfielder
|India
|15
|Amarjit Singh Kiyam
|Midfielder
|India
|16
|Phrangki Buam
|Forward
|India
|17
|Nongdamba Naorem
|Midfielder
|India
|18
|Danstan Fernandes
|Midfielder
|India
|19
|Makan Chote
|Midfielder
|India
|20
|Seriton Fernandes
|Defender
|India
|21
|Saviour Gama
|Defender
|India
|22
|Redeem Tlang
|Midfielder
|India
|23
|Edu Bedia
|Midfielder
|Spain
|25
|Glan Martins
|Midfielder
|India
|27
|Aibanbha Dohling
|Defender
|India
|29
|Devendra Murgaonkar
|Midfielder
|India
|32
|Naveen Kumar
|Goalkeeper
|India
|34
|Iker Guarrotxena
|Forward
|Spain
|37
|Mohammed Ali
|Defender
|India
|41
|Lalhmangaihsanga
|Defender
|India
|43
|Flan Gomes
|Midfielder
|India
|44
|Muhammed Nemil
|Midfielder
|India
|45
|Marc Valiente
|Defender
|Spain
|55
|Hrithik Tiwari
|Goalkeeper
|India
|99
|Alvaro Vazquez
|Forward
|Spain
Hyderabad FC (Head Coach: Manolo Marquez)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Gurmeet Singh
|Goalkeeper
|India
|4
|Chinglensana Singh
|Defender
|India
|7
|Joel Chianese
|Forward
|Australia
|8
|Joao Victor (captain)
|Midfielder
|Brazil
|10
|Mohammad Yasir
|Midfielder
|India
|11
|Sweden Fernandes
|Midfielder
|India
|12
|Aaren D'Silva
|Forward
|India
|13
|Lalbiakhlua Jongte
|Goalkeeper
|India
|14
|Sahil Tavora
|Midfielder
|India
|16
|Odei Onaindia
|Defender
|Spain
|17
|Lalchungnunga Chhangte
|Midfielder
|India
|18
|Hitesh Sharma
|Midfielder
|India
|19
|Halicharan Narzary
|Forward
|India
|20
|Bartholomew Ogbeche
|Forward
|Nigeria
|24
|Rohit Danu
|Forward
|India
|25
|Laxmikant Kattimani
|Goalkeeper
|India
|26
|Borja Herrera
|Defender
|Spain
|27
|Nikhil Poojari
|Forward
|India
|29
|Nim Dorjee Tamang
|Defender
|India
|31
|Akash Mishra
|Defender
|India
|40
|Aman Kumar Sahani
|Goalkeeper
|India
|41
|Manoj Mohammed
|Defender
|India
|43
|Soyal Joshy
|Defender
|India
|44
|Alex Saji
|Defender
|India
|77
|Abdul Rabeeh
|Midfielder
|India
|88
|Mark Zothanpuia
|Midfielder
|India
|99
|Javier Siverio
|Forward
|Spain
|-
|Reagan Singh
|Defender
|India
|-
|Mohammed Rafi
|Defender
|India
|-
|Ramhlunchhunga
|Forward
|India
Jamshedpur FC (Head Coach: Aidy Boothroyd)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Rakshit Dagar
|Goalkeeper
|India
|2
|Boris Singh
|Forward
|India
|3
|Jitendra Singh
|Midfielder
|India
|4
|Laldinpuia
|Defender
|India
|5
|Wellington Priori
|Midfielder
|Brazil
|6
|Ricky Lallawmawma
|Defender
|India
|7
|Len Doungel
|Forward
|India
|8
|Harry Sawyer
|Forward
|Australia
|9
|Ishan Pandita
|Forward
|India
|10
|Jay Emmanuel-Thomas
|Forward
|England
|11
|Komal Thatal
|Forward
|India
|13
|Eli Sabia
|Defender
|Brazil
|16
|Muhammad Uvais
|Defender
|India
|17
|Farukh Choudhary
|Forward
|India
|18
|Ritwik Das
|Midfielder
|India
|19
|Sandip Mandi
|Defender
|India
|24
|Pratik Chaudhari
|Defender
|India
|26
|Laldinliana Renthlei
|Defender
|India
|27
|Sk Sahil
|Midfielder
|India
|28
|Germanpreet Singh
|Midfielder
|India
|29
|Peter Hartley (captain)
|Defender
|England
|31
|Vishal Yadav
|Goalkeeper
|India
|32
|Rehenesh TP
|Goalkeeper
|India
|68
|Mohit Dhami
|Goalkeeper
|India
|99
|Daniel Chima Chukwu
|Forward
|Nigeria
Kerala Blasters (Head Coach: Ivan Vukomanovic)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Karanjit Singh
|Goalkeeper
|India
|3
|Soraisam Sandeep Singh
|Defender
|India
|4
|Hormipam Ruivah
|Defender
|India
|7
|Lalthathanga Khawlhring
|Midfielder
|India
|8
|Ayush Adhikari
|Midfielder
|India
|9
|Dimitrios Diamantakos
|Forward
|Greece
|10
|Harmanjot Singh Khabra
|Defender
|India
|11
|Givson Singh
|Midfielder
|India
|13
|Prabhsukhan Singh Gill
|Goalkeeper
|India
|14
|Jessel Carneiro (captain)
|Defender
|India
|17
|Rahul Kannoly Praveen
|Forward
|India
|18
|Sahal Abdul Samad
|Midfielder
|India
|20
|Adrian Luna
|Midfielder
|Uruguay
|21
|Bijoy Varghese
|Defender
|India
|22
|Nishu Kumar
|Defender
|India
|23
|Víctor Mongil
|Defender
|Spain
|25
|Jeakson Singh
|Midfielder
|India
|27
|Saurav Mandal
|Midfielder
|India
|28
|Nihal Sudheesh
|Forward
|India
|30
|Bidyashagar Singh
|Forward
|India
|45
|Sreekuttan MS
|Forward
|India
|55
|Marko Leskovic
|Defender
|Croatia
|77
|Ivan Kalyuzhnyi
|Midfielder
|Ukraine
|78
|Muheet Shabir
|Goalkeeper
|India
|81
|Bryce Miranda
|Midfielder
|India
|99
|Apostolos Giannou
|Forward
|Australia
|-
|Mohammed Aimen
|Forward
|India
|-
|Mohammed Azhar
|Midfielder
|India
|-
|Roshan Gigi
|Midfielder
|India
Mumbai City FC (Head Coach: Des Buckingham)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Phurba Lachenpa
|Goalkeeper
|India
|2
|Rahul Bheke
|Defender
|India
|4
|Amey Ranawade
|Defender
|India
|5
|Mehtab Singh
|Defender
|India
|6
|Vikram Partap Singh Sandhu
|Forward
|India
|7
|Lallianzuala Chhangte
|Midfielder
|India
|8
|Alberto Noguera
|Midfielder
|Spain
|9
|Gurkirat Singh
|Forward
|India
|10
|Ahmed Jahouh
|Midfielder
|Morocco
|13
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Goalkeeper
|India
|14
|Rowllin Borges
|Midfielder
|India
|15
|Sanjeev Stalin
|Defender
|India
|16
|Vinit Rai
|Midfielder
|India
|17
|Mandar Rao Desai
|Defender
|India
|18
|Rostyn Griffiths
|Defender
|Australia
|22
|Bhaskar Roy
|Goalkeeper
|India
|23
|Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
|Defender
|India
|24
|Greg Stewart
|Forward
|Scotland
|25
|Mourtada Fall (captain)
|Defender
|Senegal
|28
|Ayush Chhikara
|Forward
|India
|29
|Bipin Singh
|Forward
|India
|30
|Jorge Pereyra Daaz
|Forward
|Argentina
|33
|Gursimrat Singh Gill
|Defender
|India
|36
|Asif Khan
|Midfielder
|India
|43
|PC Rohlupuia
|Midfielder
|India
|45
|Lalengmawia
|Midfielder
|India
NorthEast United FC (Head Coach: Marco Balbul)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|3
|Tondonba Singh
|Defender
|India
|4
|Provat Lakra
|Defender
|India
|5
|Gurjinder Kumar
|Defender
|India
|7
|Rochharzela
|Midfielder
|India
|8
|Imran Khan
|Midfielder
|India
|12
|Pragyan Medhi
|Midfielder
|India
|13
|Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha
|Midfielder
|India
|15
|Emil Benny
|Midfielder
|India
|16
|Mohammed Irshad
|Defender
|India
|17
|Laldanmawia Ralte
|Forward
|India
|18
|Jithin M S
|Midfielder
|India
|24
|Joe Zoherliana
|Defender
|India
|22
|Gani Nigam
|Forward
|India
|29
|Arindam Bhattacharya
|Goalkeeper
|India
|32
|Mirshad Michu
|Goalkeeper
|India
|43
|Pragyan Gogoi
|Midfielder
|India
|44
|Nikhil Deka
|Goalkeeper
|India
|66
|Mashoor Shereef
|Defender
|India
|-
|Gaurav Bora
|Defender
|India
|-
|Michael Jakobsen
|Defender
|Denmark
|-
|Dipu Mirdha
|Forward
|India
|-
|Alfred Lalroutsang
|Forward
|India
|-
|Parthib Gogoi
|Forward
|India
|-
|Jon Gaztanaga
|Midfielder
|Spain
|-
|Romain Philippoteaux
|Midfielder
|France
|-
|Matt Derbyshire
|Forward
|England
|-
|Sylvester Igboun
|Forward
|Nigeria
|-
|Aaron Evans
|Defender
|Australia
Odisha FC (Head Coach: Josep Gambou)
|Jersey No.
|Player
|Position
|Country
|1
|Amrinder Singh
|Goalkeeper
|India
|2
|Lalhrezuala Sailung
|Defender
|India
|3
|Narender Gahlot
|Defender
|India
|4
|Nikhil Prabhu
|Defender
|India
|5
|Carlos Delgado (Captain)
|Defender
|Spain
|6
|Osama Malik
|Midfielder
|Australia
|7
|Pedro Martin
|Forward
|Spain
|8
|Paul Ramfangzauva
|Midfielder
|India
|9
|Diego Mauricio
|Forward
|Brazil
|10
|Raynier Fernandes
|Midfielder
|India
|11
|Nanda Kumar
|Forward
|India
|12
|Akshunna Tyagi
|Forward
|India
|15
|Shubham Sarangi
|Defender
|India
|17
|Jerry Mawihmingthanga
|Forward
|India
|19
|Isak Vanlalruatfela
|Midfielder
|India
|21
|Saul Crespo
|Midfielder
|Spain
|22
|Hendry Antonay
|Defender
|India
|23
|Michael Soosairaj
|Forward
|India
|24
|Thoiba Singh
|Midfielder
|India
|27
|Sebastian Thangmuansang
|Defender
|India
|28
|Lalthuammawia Ralte
|Goalkeeper
|India
|30
|Denechandra Meitei
|Defender
|India
|31
|Antonio D'Silva
|Goalkeeper
|India
|32
|Víctor Rodriguez
|Forward
|Spain
|33
|Karan Amin
|Defender
|India
|36
|Sahil Panwar
|Defender
|India
|37
|Rishabh Dobriyal
|Forward
|India
|39
|Lalruatthara
|Defender
|India
|48
|Isaac Vanmalsawma
|Midfielder
|India
|55
|Deven Sawhney
|Defender
|India
|77
|CVL Remtluanga
|Forward
|India
|-
|Niraj Kumar
|Goalkeeper
|India