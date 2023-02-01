ISL 2023 Playoffs: Qualified Teams, Format, Race to Playoff Fixtures, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season has reached the climax stage as teams battle to book a spot in the playoffs, which is divided into two one leg eliminators, two-legged semifinals and then the final.

In ISL 2022-23, top six teams after the league phase (20 matches each) will qualify for the playoffs instead of the four teams from previous seasons.

In the ISL 2023 playoffs, the top two teams on points table at the end of the league phase will qualify directly to the semi-final, while teams finishing in third, fourth, fifth and sixth will battle it out in the eliminators to book a spot in the last 4.

In the ISL season 9 playoffs, the third-placed team will host the sixth-placed side in Eliminator 1, and the fourth-placed side will play hosts to the fifth-placed team in Eliminator 2.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will meet the team that finished second in the table in Semifinal 2, while the winner of Eliminator 2 will clash against the table-toppers in Semifinal 2.

The semifinals will be contested over two legs with each team getting a chance to play one of their matches at home. Then, the winner from the two-legged semifinals will meet in the final.

The Season 9 Playoffs schedule is yet to be revealed, but will be held in March. As it stands, unbeaten Mumbai City FC and reigning champions Hyderabad FC have qualified for the ISL 2023 playoffs with the seven more teams still in the race for the remaining four spots.

Here is a look at the updated ISL 2022-23 points table after matchweek 17:

Position Team M W L D GD Points 1 Mumbai City (Q) 16 13 0 3 33 42 2 Hyderabad FC (Q) 15 11 2 2 21 35 3 Kerala Blasters 15 9 5 1 3 28 4 ATK Mohun Bagan 15 8 4 3 6 27 5 FC Goa 16 8 6 2 6 26 6 Bengaluru FC 16 7 8 1 -1 22 7 Odisha FC 15 7 7 1 -4 22 8 Chennaiyin FC 15 4 6 5 -4 17 9 East Bengal 15 4 11 0 -14 12 10 Jamshedpur FC 16 2 11 3 -16 9 11 NorthEast United FC 16 1 14 1 -30 4

Q - Qualified for playoffs; M - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; D - Drawn; GD - Goal Difference (Goals Scored-Goals Conceded)

With up to 25 fixtures remaining in the league phase, teams placed in third to ninth are still alive in the race to clinch playoff spots. Only bottom-placed NorthEast United and last season League Shield winners Jamshedpur are out of contention as it stands.

Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC are the six teams that are still in the race, while East Bengal also have an outside chance of clinching one of the playoff spots.

Most teams have to play five matches, but Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, who will face off on their final matchday, have only four matches left to confirm their spots. Also, Bengaluru FC will have to play the top teams in their remaining matches.

Here is a look at the ISL 2022-23 race to playoff fixtures, format and telecast info: