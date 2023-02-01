ISL 2023 Playoffs: Qualified Teams, Format, Race to Playoff Fixtures, Telecast and Live Streaming Info
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season has reached the climax stage as teams battle to book a spot in the playoffs, which is divided into two one leg eliminators, two-legged semifinals and then the final.
In ISL 2022-23, top six teams after the league phase (20 matches each) will qualify for the playoffs instead of the four teams from previous seasons.
In the ISL 2023 playoffs, the top two teams on points table at the end of the league phase will qualify directly to the semi-final, while teams finishing in third, fourth, fifth and sixth will battle it out in the eliminators to book a spot in the last 4.
In the ISL season 9 playoffs, the third-placed team will host the sixth-placed side in Eliminator 1, and the fourth-placed side will play hosts to the fifth-placed team in Eliminator 2.
The winner of Eliminator 1 will meet the team that finished second in the table in Semifinal 2, while the winner of Eliminator 2 will clash against the table-toppers in Semifinal 2.
The semifinals will be contested over two legs with each team getting a chance to play one of their matches at home. Then, the winner from the two-legged semifinals will meet in the final.
The Season 9 Playoffs schedule is yet to be revealed, but will be held in March. As it stands, unbeaten Mumbai City FC and reigning champions Hyderabad FC have qualified for the ISL 2023 playoffs with the seven more teams still in the race for the remaining four spots.
Here is a look at the updated ISL 2022-23 points table after matchweek 17:
|Position
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|GD
|Points
|1
|Mumbai City (Q)
|16
|13
|0
|3
|33
|42
|2
|Hyderabad FC (Q)
|15
|11
|2
|2
|21
|35
|3
|Kerala Blasters
|15
|9
|5
|1
|3
|28
|4
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|15
|8
|4
|3
|6
|27
|5
|FC Goa
|16
|8
|6
|2
|6
|26
|6
|Bengaluru FC
|16
|7
|8
|1
|-1
|22
|7
|Odisha FC
|15
|7
|7
|1
|-4
|22
|8
|Chennaiyin FC
|15
|4
|6
|5
|-4
|17
|9
|East Bengal
|15
|4
|11
|0
|-14
|12
|10
|Jamshedpur FC
|16
|2
|11
|3
|-16
|9
|11
|NorthEast United FC
|16
|1
|14
|1
|-30
|4
Q - Qualified for playoffs; M - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; D - Drawn; GD - Goal Difference (Goals Scored-Goals Conceded)
With up to 25 fixtures remaining in the league phase, teams placed in third to ninth are still alive in the race to clinch playoff spots. Only bottom-placed NorthEast United and last season League Shield winners Jamshedpur are out of contention as it stands.
Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC are the six teams that are still in the race, while East Bengal also have an outside chance of clinching one of the playoff spots.
Most teams have to play five matches, but Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, who will face off on their final matchday, have only four matches left to confirm their spots. Also, Bengaluru FC will have to play the top teams in their remaining matches.
Here is a look at the ISL 2022-23 race to playoff fixtures, format and telecast info:
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Kick Off Time
|Venue
|Result
|February 2, 2023
|Thursday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|February 3, 2023
|Friday
|Emami East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|February 4, 2023
|Saturday
|Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC
|5:30 PM
|Mumbai
|February 4, 2023
|Saturday
|NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Guwahati
|February 5, 2023
|Sunday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|February 6, 2023
|Monday
|Odisha FC vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|February 7, 2023
|Tuesday
|Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC
|7:30 PM
|Kochi
|February 8, 2023
|Wednesday
|Emami East Bengal vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|February 9, 2023
|Thursday
|Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Jamshedpur
|February 10, 2023
|Friday
|Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|February 11, 2023
|Saturday
|FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
|5:30 PM
|Goa
|February 11, 2023
|Saturday
|Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|February 12, 2023
|Sunday
|Chennaiyin FC vs Emami East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|February 14, 2023
|Tuesday
|Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|February 15, 2023
|Wednesday
|Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|February 16, 2023
|Thursday
|FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
|7:30 PM
|Goa
|February 17, 2023
|Friday
|NorthEast United vs Odisha FC
|7:30 PM
|Guwahati
|February 18, 2023
|Saturday
|Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|5:30 PM
|Hyderabad
|February 18, 2023
|Saturday
|ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|February 19, 2023
|Sunday
|Mumbai City FC vs Emami East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai
|February 22, 2023
|Wednesday
|Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC
|7:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|February 23, 2023
|Thursday
|Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru
|February 24, 2023
|Friday
|Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|Chennai
|February 25, 2023
|Saturday
|Emami East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata
|February 26, 2023
|Sunday
|Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC
|7:30 PM
|Kochi
Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team
Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team
Semi-Final 1 1st Leg: 1st placed team vs (Winner - Eliminator 2)
Semi-Final 2 1st Leg: 2nd placed team vs (Winner - Eliminator 1)
Semi-Final 1 2nd Leg: (Winner - Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team
Semi-Final 2 2nd Leg: (Winner - Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team
Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)
The ISL 2023 playoffs will be telecast live on Star Sports Network via Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi channels. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV or JioCinema.