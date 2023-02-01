ISL 2023 Playoffs: Qualified Teams, Format, Race to Playoff Fixtures, Telecast and Live Streaming Info


Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC confirm qualification for ISL 2023 playoffs

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season has reached the climax stage as teams battle to book a spot in the playoffs, which is divided into two one leg eliminators, two-legged semifinals and then the final.

In ISL 2022-23, top six teams after the league phase (20 matches each) will qualify for the playoffs instead of the four teams from previous seasons.

In the ISL 2023 playoffs, the top two teams on points table at the end of the league phase will qualify directly to the semi-final, while teams finishing in third, fourth, fifth and sixth will battle it out in the eliminators to book a spot in the last 4.

In the ISL season 9 playoffs, the third-placed team will host the sixth-placed side in Eliminator 1, and the fourth-placed side will play hosts to the fifth-placed team in Eliminator 2.

The winner of Eliminator 1 will meet the team that finished second in the table in Semifinal 2, while the winner of Eliminator 2 will clash against the table-toppers in Semifinal 2.

The semifinals will be contested over two legs with each team getting a chance to play one of their matches at home. Then, the winner from the two-legged semifinals will meet in the final.

The Season 9 Playoffs schedule is yet to be revealed, but will be held in March. As it stands, unbeaten Mumbai City FC and reigning champions Hyderabad FC have qualified for the ISL 2023 playoffs with the seven more teams still in the race for the remaining four spots.

Here is a look at the updated ISL 2022-23 points table after matchweek 17:

PositionTeamMWLDGDPoints
1Mumbai City (Q)1613033342
2Hyderabad FC (Q)1511222135
3Kerala Blasters15951328
4ATK Mohun Bagan15843627
5FC Goa16862626
6Bengaluru FC16781-122
7Odisha FC15771-422
8Chennaiyin FC15465-417
9East Bengal154110-1412
10Jamshedpur FC162113-169
11NorthEast United FC161141-304

Q - Qualified for playoffs; M - Matches Played; W - Won; L - Lost; D - Drawn; GD - Goal Difference (Goals Scored-Goals Conceded)

With up to 25 fixtures remaining in the league phase, teams placed in third to ninth are still alive in the race to clinch playoff spots. Only bottom-placed NorthEast United and last season League Shield winners Jamshedpur are out of contention as it stands.

Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC are the six teams that are still in the race, while East Bengal also have an outside chance of clinching one of the playoff spots.

Most teams have to play five matches, but Bengaluru FC and FC Goa, who will face off on their final matchday, have only four matches left to confirm their spots. Also, Bengaluru FC will have to play the top teams in their remaining matches.

Here is a look at the ISL 2022-23 race to playoff fixtures, format and telecast info:

ISL 2022-23 race to playoff fixtures
DateDayFixtureKick Off TimeVenueResult
February 2, 2023ThursdayChennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC7:30 PMChennai
February 3, 2023FridayEmami East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters7:30 PMKolkata
February 4, 2023SaturdayMumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC5:30 PMMumbai
February 4, 2023SaturdayNorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 PMGuwahati
February 5, 2023SundayATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC7:30 PMKolkata
February 6, 2023MondayOdisha FC vs FC Goa7:30 PMBhubaneswar
February 7, 2023TuesdayKerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 PMKochi
February 8, 2023WednesdayEmami East Bengal vs NorthEast United7:30 PMKolkata
February 9, 2023ThursdayJamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30 PMJamshedpur
February 10, 2023FridayOdisha FC vs Hyderabad FC7:30 PMBhubaneswar
February 11, 2023SaturdayFC Goa vs Mumbai City FC5:30 PMGoa
February 11, 2023SaturdayBengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters7:30 PMBengaluru
February 12, 2023SundayChennaiyin FC vs Emami East Bengal7:30 PMChennai
February 14, 2023TuesdayHyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30 PMHyderabad
February 15, 2023WednesdayBengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC7:30 PMBengaluru
February 16, 2023ThursdayFC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC7:30 PMGoa
February 17, 2023FridayNorthEast United vs Odisha FC7:30 PMGuwahati
February 18, 2023SaturdayHyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC5:30 PMHyderabad
February 18, 2023SaturdayATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters7:30 PMKolkata
February 19, 2023SundayMumbai City FC vs Emami East Bengal7:30 PMMumbai
February 22, 2023WednesdayOdisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC7:30 PMBhubaneswar
February 23, 2023ThursdayBengaluru FC vs FC Goa7:30 PMBengaluru
February 24, 2023FridayChennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United7:30 PMChennai
February 25, 2023SaturdayEmami East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan7:30 PMKolkata
February 26, 2023SundayKerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC7:30 PMKochi
ISL 2023 Playoffs Format

Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team

Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team

Semi-Final 1 1st Leg: 1st placed team vs (Winner - Eliminator 2)

Semi-Final 2 1st Leg: 2nd placed team vs (Winner - Eliminator 1)

Semi-Final 1 2nd Leg: (Winner - Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team

Semi-Final 2 2nd Leg: (Winner - Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team

Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)

ISL 2023 Playoffs & Playoffs Race Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The ISL 2023 playoffs will be telecast live on Star Sports Network via Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi channels. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV or JioCinema.

Published On February 1, 2023

