ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Highlights: First round of bragging rights to ATKMB after defeating EB

Kolkata, Oct. 29: Cheers and jeers reached a crescendo at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata as ATK Mohun Bagan won their fifth successive Kolkata Derby against East Bengal in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) beating Kolkata rivals 2-0 here on Saturday.

Juan Ferrando made just one change to the ATK Mohun Bagan side that sunk KBFC in Kochi - Subhasish Bose replaced Ashique Kuruniyan on the left flank as they switched to a 4-3-3. Stephen Constantine fielded the same eleven that had nabbed all three points against NEUFC in Guwahati.

In the opening ten minutes of this high-octane full-contact contest, ATK Mohun Bagan looked menacing. Bose came close as his shot flashed across the goal and out of play. East Bengal almost got their noses in front in the 16th minute, but Thongkhosiem Haokip's header from Naorem Singh's cross was parried to safety by Vishal Kaith.

Midway through the first half, Jordan O'Doherty went down in the box after a nudge from Asish Rai. Ten minutes later, Boumous waltzed into the box but waited too long to get his shot away. His eventual effort was blocked by Sarthak Golui.

The Mariners drew first blood in the 56th minute. Boumous found himself open in the midfield. The Frenchman tried his luck from range and it paid off. The ball bounced right in front of Kamaljit Singh and landed in the back of the net.

