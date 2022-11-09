ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Preview, Team News, Live Streaming Info

Kolkata, Nov. 9: ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to propel themselves into second place with a win as they host NorthEast United FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday (Nov. 10).

The Highlanders are still searching for their first win this season while the Mariners have not lost a game after Matchweek 1.

A late goal in an enthralling encounter against Mumbai City secured a point for ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match. The Mariners have been the most prolific team in front of goal this season, scoring ten goals in four games so far, nine of which have come from open play.

Joni Kauko has been robust in the Mariners' midfield and has the joint-most (11) successful tackles in the league this season. Kauko got on the scoresheet in the last match and also scored when ATKMB faced the Highlanders last season.

Striker Dimitri Petratos still sits at the top of the goals and assists charts with three goals and four assists in four games.

"Tomorrow is an important match because we are playing at home. We have had only one or two days to prepare the team because we played on Sunday and then had to travel [from Mumbai to Kolkata]," said Ferrando.

"The next three points are very important because we are very close to the top of the table, so tomorrow's game is very important," he added.