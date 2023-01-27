ISL: Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in the fight for sixth place

Bengaluru, Jan 27: A lot more than three points will be at stake when neighbours and rivals Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to keep their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) playoff hopes alive on Saturday.

The Blues are three points off sixth place but have played a game more. Meanwhile, the Marina Machans are five points off the final playoff spot that Odisha FC currently occupy.

The momentum is with Bengaluru FC in this crucial encounter as they have won their last three Hero ISL games leading up to this game. Last week, the Blues sailed past Jamshedpur FC with a 3-0 win. In their last three games, Bengaluru FC have doubled their goal tally for the season, scoring eight and conceding just two in the process.

Head coach Simon Grayson will be pleased to see his star attacker Roy Krishna regaining his form. The Fijian has scored four goals this season, with two coming in the last two Hero ISL games for Bengaluru FC.

"It is a really important game for both teams. The matches on this weekend and next weekend will be vital and will shape the way the league finishes. All we can do is try and control what we can control and that is the game and our performance," said Grayson. "We go into this game with a lot of confidence after winning three games on the trot. We will play with confidence, not arrogance," he added.

ISL: Chennaiyin FC on five-match winless run