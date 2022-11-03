ISL: East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, Team News, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

Kolkata, Nov. 3: East Bengal FC will be looking to pick themselves up after a disappointing result in the Kolkata Derby last week as they await their next challenge in the form of Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) in Kolkata on Friday.

East Bengal may have lost the derby but did not allow arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan to dominate them throughout the game. Head Coach Stephen Constantine has been tinkering with the formation and tactics since the start of the season in an effort to find the strongest XI for his team, which has kept the team in the hunt in every game.

Cleiton Silva, who is just two goals away from becoming the joint-highest goal scorer for East Bengal in the Hero ISL, is expected to start up front against the Marina Machans. Defensive duo Ivan Gonzalez and Lalchungnunga have started every game so far and are unlikely to be dropped to the bench.

In the short history of this match-up, the Torch Bearers have never led in a match against the Marina Machans. Chennaiyin FC have always dealt the first blow. The two sides have faced each other four times and all four games have ended in a draw. Both sides have scored four goals each in those fixtures.

Both sides will have to step up their game in defence as they are two of four teams that are yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

"If we were playing badly and got dominated in the derby, I'd have been worried. But we did not get dominated by one of the best teams in Hero ISL. When a team formed just six weeks ago dominates a team like that, I think it is a very positive sign. We will try to give the best possible versions of ourselves and hopefully, that results in three points", said Constantine.

The Englishman said about Chennaiyin FC, "Anybody who comes to Kolkata and beats ATK Mohun Bagan deserves respect."

Chennaiyin FC are coming into this fixture after an extended break. This will be their fourth game in the Hero ISL this season and the second at this venue. They visited the Salt Lake Stadium during Matchweek 1 when they came from behind to beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1.