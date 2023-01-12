ISL East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, H2H, Stats, Streaming Details

East Bengal will be locking horns against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Both teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and will be aiming to resurrect their fortunes with a positive result.

It has been an underwhelming season for both clubs, with East Bengal sitting 9th and Jamshedpur sitting 10th in the ISL table. The Kolkata club will be coming into the match on the back of a defeat against Odisha FC, while Jamshedpur are winless in their last 10 matches, losing eight of those.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Team News:

East Bengal manager Stephen Constantine does have a full squad ahead of the Jamshedpur clash. East Bengal let go of Brazilian forward Eliandro, as Cleiton Silva is expected to lead the line for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, will be banking a lot on Ritwik Das, who scored a brace in their 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin last match. Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu is set to start, and so is Brazilian midfielder Rafael Crivallero, who was brilliant in the last match.

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC Probable Lineup:

East Bengal: Sen; Naorem Mahesh, Lalchungunga, Gonzalez, Lalrinzuala; Alex, O'Doherty, Rahman, Mukherjee; Silva, Jangra

Jamshedpur FC: Yadav; Renthlei, Laldinpuia, Sabia, Lallawmawma; Crivellaro, Halder, Emmanuel-Thomas, Das; Chukwu, Pandita

East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC H2H:

In the 5 previous meetings, East Bengal have the edge with 2 wins, compared to Jamshedpur's one win.

East Bengal won the last match at Jamshedpur 3-1 this season. Suhair scored one while Cleiton Silva scored a brace for East Bengal, while former Arsenal youth player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas scored the solitary goal for Jamshedpur.