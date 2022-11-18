ISL: East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Odisha pave 4-2 comeback victory in Kolkata

A scintillating display in the second half gave Odisha FC a crucial win on Friday in the ISL. The team from the coastal state came back from two goals down to register a 4-2 victory against East Bengal in Kolkata.

East Bengal went into the break with a two-goal lead, but Odisha talisman Pedro Martin inspired them to rally past the hapless Red and Gold brigade who capitulated after the restart.

As It Happened:

East Bengal looked like the team with more conviction from the start. The Red and Gold Brigade were creating more chances in the early exchanges. Cleiton Silva's effort was saved by the Odisha keeper in the 15th minute, moments after Nandha Kumar Sekar's strike was blazed over the bar.

The goal came in the 23rd minute for the hosts when Suhair Vadakkepeedika was adjudged onside and he rolled past the ball to Thongkhosiem Haokip who had a simple tap in to break the deadlock. Suhair had his second assist when he provided for Naorem Mahesh Singh who made no mistake to double the lead for East Bengal. The hosts had many chances to score the 3rd but they failed to capitalize on chances.