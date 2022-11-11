ISL 2022-23: EBFC 1-0 BFC: East Bengal hand Bengaluru FC third straight loss as Silva stuns former supporters

Bengaluru, Nov 11: Cleiton Silva left his former fanbase in silence, scoring the only goal of the game as East Bengal FC handed Bengaluru FC their third successive 1-0 defeat of the season in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The Blues failed to score in their third consecutive game as the Torch Bearers secured their first clean sheet of the season.

The Blues saw quite a few players recover from injuries during the extended break as Simon Grayson made three changes. Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh and Javier Hernandez started together for the first time this season. The Torch Bearers made just one change with Ankit Mukherjee replacing the suspended Sarthak Golui.

No goals were scored in the opening 45 as the hosts finished the half without a single shot on target. In the first minute, Bruno Silva fired an effort from a distance that flashed just wide of the goal. Ten minutes later, Charis Kyriakou tried his luck from range, but his strike was collected comfortably by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Two minutes past the hour-mark, Roy Krishna was put clean through on goal with a sublime pass from Hernandez. The Fijian entered the box but scuffed what would be Bengaluru FC's only substantial chance.

