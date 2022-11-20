ISL: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Highlights: FC Goa clinch their first-ever ISL win against ATKMB

Goa, Nov. 20: After losing three and drawing one against ATK Mohun Bagan FC in all previous encounters, FC Goa finally registered their first victory against the Mariners in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Fares Arnaout and Noah Wail Sadaoui were on target to spoil Juan Ferrando's return to Fatorda with a 3-0 win.

FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena made two changes to the side that lost to Kerala Blasters FC last week. The injured Saviour Gama dropped out of the matchday squad as Marc Hernandez returned at the heart of defence, pushing Dohling to the left-back position. The other change raised a few eyebrows as Noah Wail Sadaoui was benched and Redeem Tlang started on the right flank. ATK Mohun Bagan FC made no changes to their starting lineup.

The first half was action-packed and ended with everything but goals. In the opening seven minutes of the game, ATK Mohun Bagan FC's shot-stopper Vishal Kaith produced four saves to keep a clean sheet intact for the visitors.