ISL FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Preview: Gaurs aim to challenge as the Nizams eye top spot
FC Goa will be hoping to continue their decent home form as they take on ISL top boys Hyderabad FC on Thursday.
A victory and three points may not change FC Goa's position on the points table, but they are still important as they will help the Gaurs reduce the gap between themselves and the top four teams. They are currently 5th in the league table.
Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, will be aiming to topple Mumbai City and climb to first place with a win. The Nizams are just 2 points behind the league leaders Mumbai City FC.
Both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC follow similar playing styles, as they like to keep possession of the ball and build up play from the back. Led by two Spaniards in Carlos Pena and Manolo Marquez, the footballing philosophy of the two sides also draw influence from the European nation.
When the two sides faced each other in Hyderabad earlier this season, what we saw was a clash of equals. The Gaurs, however, ended up regretting their momentary lapse of focus in the first half when Siverio found the target for the Nizams.
Pena's boys created several chances of their own at the other end, but none of them ended up in the back of the net, unfortunately. On Thursday, they will now look to make amends for that defeat and set a solid tone for the remainder of their league campaign. "Tomorrow's game is important, as we're facing another team that is looking to stay in the top-six. I have huge respect for (Hyderabad FC head coach) Manolo Marquez, he's done a terrific job with the team over the past two to three years," FC Goa coach Carlos Pena said. "They're among the most consistent teams in the league this season - but I'm confident we'll give them a tough fight," he added. Hyderabad FC won the previous fixture this season at their home. Javier Siverio scored the solitary goal of the match in that. FC Goa managed to get a point in their previous home fixture against Hyderabad last season, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. In the 7 previous meets, Goa edge Hyderabad with the odd win of 5, while the other two matches ended in a draw.
FC Goa vs Hyderabad Head to Head:
