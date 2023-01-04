ISL FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Preview: Gaurs aim to challenge as the Nizams eye top spot

FC Goa will be hoping to continue their decent home form as they take on ISL top boys Hyderabad FC on Thursday.

A victory and three points may not change FC Goa's position on the points table, but they are still important as they will help the Gaurs reduce the gap between themselves and the top four teams. They are currently 5th in the league table.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, will be aiming to topple Mumbai City and climb to first place with a win. The Nizams are just 2 points behind the league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC follow similar playing styles, as they like to keep possession of the ball and build up play from the back. Led by two Spaniards in Carlos Pena and Manolo Marquez, the footballing philosophy of the two sides also draw influence from the European nation.

When the two sides faced each other in Hyderabad earlier this season, what we saw was a clash of equals. The Gaurs, however, ended up regretting their momentary lapse of focus in the first half when Siverio found the target for the Nizams.