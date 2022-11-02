ISL: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, Team News, Venue, Where to Watch, Live Streaming

Goa, Nov. 2: After being on the road for the first three games, FC Goa will finally return to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa to face Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday (Nov 3) to kick off Matchweek 5.

Two points separate these two sides as they sit in the middle of the Hero ISL table.

There has been only one draw in ten previous encounters between these two sides. FC Goa have emerged victorious on five occasions while Jamshedpur have beaten them four times. No team has defeated Jamshedpur FC more times than FC Goa.

FC Goa Head Coach Carlos Peña has implemented a 4-2-3-1 formation and stuck by it so far this season. So far, Goa's changes to the starting line-up have been forced due to injuries. Dheeraj Moirangthem and Glan Martins missed the game against Hyderabad FC but were on the bench. Both players could make their return to the team against the Red Miners.

"They [Jamshedpur FC] have changed their coach and lost a few players, but they are still a very competitive and strong team with experienced players," said Pena.

"Last season they won the Hero ISL Shield. In my view, winning the shield after 20 games is quite difficult. We will respect them a lot, but at our best, we can beat anyone," he added.

