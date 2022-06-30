ISL feature: At FC Goa, Alvaro Vazquez hopes to follow the footsteps of Ferran Corominas and Igor Angulo

Bengaluru, June 30: Spaniard Alvaro Vazquez who joined FC Goa on a two-year deal from Indian Super League (ISL) rivals Kerala Blasters said his main target is to win matches and trophies for the Gaurs as he looks to follow the footsteps of the likes of Ferran Corominas and Igor Angulo.

The Amche Gaurs bolstered their attacking ranks ahead of the 2022-23 ISL season by signing the 31-year-old striker from Blasters, for whom he scored eight times in 23 appearances and also played an instrumental role in their march to the finals.

In his first-ever press conference as an FC Goa player, Vazquez spoke on a host of topics including his reasons for joining the Gaurs, the team's hopes for the upcoming season, thoughts on the ISL and more.

"To be honest, playing in India has been a wonderful experience," the Spaniard remarked.

"I didn't expect India to have so many football-loving people and for them to receive me so well.

"At the end of last season, FC Goa showed the most interest, and they had a clear idea of how I would fit into their plans," Vazquez revealed. "My agent obviously alerted me first about the Club's interest, and later I spoke to some of the players and the coach (Carlos Pena) before fully making up my mind."

The former Spain junior international believes that having players and staff with prior experience of the league, will help FC Goa.

"It's good that coach Carlos (Pena) has played and knows the league. We also have players who know how it is to play in the ISL. We're already in touch with each other and have been pushing each other to train harder, because the ultimate goal is to win matches and trophies for the team," he said.

