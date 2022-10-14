ISL feature: Pena era begins with mixed emotions for Goa

Good start

With FC Goa starting their first three games away from home comforts, Fernandes is also excited about returning to Fatorda and playing in front of the Gaurs' faithful.

'Now, we've to build on this good start. Everybody is working to the best of their abilities, to get better and stronger with each day,' Fernandes dwelled further.

Crucial points

The other star of the night -- Bedia -- was also quite ecstatic with the result with his 11th goal in the ISL helping the club gain three crucial points to start the campaign.

'The goal, just like the one in the Durand Cup final, gave us an important win as well, and ultimately that's what matters the most,' the Spaniard stated following the game.

Pena lauds team character

Goa's win in the season opener also meant a winning start to Pena's tenure as the club's head coach. The former Goa stalwart, though, kept the praises reserved for his players.

'My boys deserve the win. They had a lot of faith till the last moment. They tried to attack and create half chances till the last moment,' the gaffer said.

Further insights

Pena gave further insights about the game, 'In the first half, we started with a great personality. We tried to control the game with the ball, by playing in the opposition half and creating chances.

'We suffered a bit in the second period, lost some balls and East Bengal started creating problems. But during the closing stages, we started passing forward and were playing in their half,'' he added.

Goa's next match is against two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on October 24.