ISL feature: Introspection time for Bengaluru FC

Matter of time

'We just haven't done what really is the hardest part of the job around the 18-yard box, hitting the target and working the goalkeeper more. Most of that comes with confidence, belief, and quality as well. That was probably the thing that was missing in our game. There wasn't a lot in the game and both teams were having a real good go in trying to win it,' Grayson said in the post-match press conference.

The Englishman further added that there was no need to press the panic button and it was just a matter of time before his team could turn things around.

Stick together

'We've got to stick together. We just mentioned in the dressing room that nobody else is going to stop this run of form other than us. Me, the staff, and the players got to stick together, we got to take the positives out of what was a decent performance. Learn from the experience of the last 15-20 minutes when we conceded, and we go again,' he added.

The Blues have some tough matches coming up including the big game away against Mumbai City on November 17. But Grayson remained upbeat about the challenges ahead.

Easy ride

'Why can't we go to Mumbai and win? But that's football and nobody else is going to give us an easy ride. It's tough at this moment. We're getting punished for our mistakes. The last three defeats have all been by 0-1. That can happen in football but we've to stick together, believe together, and work as a team. We got to keep the confidence with everyone that we're working with.'

BFC talisman Sunil Chhetri also asked the West Block Blues to rally behind the team.

Keep the faith

Just before the final whistle, Chhetri had flicked the ball towards Roy Krishna who managed to get past the keeper but could not avoid Ivan Gonzalez's brilliant last-ditch tackle that took the ball away from him.

'We're putting our hands up, every one of us on this squad, and taking responsibility for the last 4 games. We're doing everything right at training, which makes this tougher to accept. I know, as fans, it must be getting really frustrating. All I'll say is please keep the faith,' Chhetri tweeted.