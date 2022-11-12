ISL feature: KBFC vs FCG; Special game for Alvaro Vazquez he turns up in orange against former club in yellow

Bengaluru, November 13: As Alvaro Vazquez lines up to take the field for the Men in Orange against his former club Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season tie on Sunday, the FC Goa foward has his priorities clear.

The ISL tie between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday (November 13) will be the first-ever game for the Spaniard in the football-crazy state after playing in the COVID-induced ISL 2021-22 season which was played in a bubble.

Having propelled the Blasters to their first final in six seasons, the 31-year-old was a cult hero in the state, but as he goes back, his mind is firmly set on coming away with all three points.

And whilst he remains grateful for the love he received in Kerala, Vazquez does not want the respect for his former club to be mistaken for insecurity.

"The Blasters' fans are great people. But the objective, once the game starts, is always the same - to get the three points," Vazquez told FC Goa Media when quizzed about visiting his former club's home.

"Well, this is football, is it not? Sometimes we go our separate ways. And now, as an FC Goa player, my intentions are to give my best for my team.

"I'm happy to meet all of them. I've always enjoyed the love and support of the Kerala Blasters fans, so this would be my opportunity to thank them."

A nagging injury has meant that the eloquent forward is frustrated -- having clocked just 100 minutes across two appearances so far, missing out Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC.

And with FC Goa winning three of their first four with not much impact from the Spaniard, the Goa faithful tantalisingly await for Vazquez's return as they look to hit top gear.

"Before the second game I had a problem with my hamstring, I couldn't fully recover it until now. It's not my best start but all of that is in the past now, I'm here and I'm ready," the striker said. "It's a special game, and I'm happy and motivated to do well."