ISL feature: New signing Iker Guarrotxena confident of helping FC Goa return to winning ways
Bengaluru, July 18: FC Goa's new signing Iker Guarrotxena is keen and hungry to get the Gaurs back to the winning ways.
The Gaurs, who are the first Indian club to make it to the group stage of AFC Champions League, struggled last season in the Indian Super League (ISL) where they eneded up a dismal ninth and thereby failed to enter the play-offs.
Post-ISL debacle, a lot of changes happened, with Carlos Pena taking over as the head coach and with the transfer window open, the Gaurs upped the ante, roping in Guarrotxena from Spanish side UD Logrones.
Hungry might just be the best way to describe Guarrotxena's attitude heading into the new season. With 14 goals and three assists, Guarrotxena had helped Logrones secure a place in the Primera Division RFEF (Spanish third-tier) promotion play-offs.
And now, the Athletic Bilbao graduate is confident of helping the Gaurs bounce back as well.
'We've a beautiful squad. We'll all be working together to win trophies, and I'm sure that this is going to be a wonderful season,' he said during an online media interaction.
The Spaniard is a man with a plan. He is fully aware of what he wants to achieve and what he is capable of. The 29-year-old had done did a fair amount of research before signing with FC Goa, as he himself revealed.
'I had spoken to a few players who have played for FC Goa and in the ISL previously. They all spoke about how the league was growing in stature. Everything that I heard about the club was positive. I've noticed how they've performed consistently well over the years,' he added.
'Between all the offers I had, FC Goa gave me the best chance to win titles and that's my biggest ambition. Hence, here I'm now.'
During the interaction, Guarrotxena opened up on how the FC Goa head coach inspired him to join the Gaurs. 'Speaking to Carlos (Pena) was an important part of my decision-making. Usually, it's senior club officials who interact with a player - but when the coach involves himself directly, it becomes different and easier,' he said.
'Pena spoke to me about the club, life in Goa, the team's playing style, his own coaching philosophy and more. He made it clear that we'll be working hard on the ball, which is what I like as well. I've to say a big thank you to him for his trust in me.'
So what can fans expect from Guarrotxena, the player? 'First and foremost, I'll be a team player. I'm part of a good team. 'As a team we should achieve big things together, individual objectives come later,' the winger-forward remarked.
'I'm primarily here to help the team - but if you want me to talk about my abilities, that would be playing with the ball, creating goal-scoring opportunities and finishing. I feel I can be dangerous in our opponents' final third. 'And now, I'm working hard in training keeping the club's objectives in mind. I've to be the best version of myself for FC Goa once I'm there - it's a non negotiable,' he signed off.