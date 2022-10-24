ISL feature: Noah Sadaoui a revelation for FC Goa

Bengaluru, October 24: Noah Sadaoui's exploits have gotten FC Goa off to a blistering start in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season as the Moroccan international notched up a goal and an assist in his first start for the Gaurs against Chennaiyin FC.

While Goa's campaign opener against East Bengal FC showed fans a few glimpses of what the 29-year-old was capable of, he then took it to the next level as they beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0.

In the 10th minute, Sadaoui latched onto a long pass from Edu Bedia and sprinted into the opposition box, before firing in a cross that was guided home by Redeem Tlang for an early lead.

Later, during stoppage time, he picked up another long ball and beat the goalkeeper himself to seal the winner and three points.

The win against Chennaiyin FC also meant FC Goa are the only team this season to take home all the six points on offer from the first two matches.

ISL POINTS TABLE | RESULTS | FIXTURES

As a result, the Gaurs are currently on the top of the standings as well.

"Very happy with the win and three points," the forward told fcgoa.in after the match.