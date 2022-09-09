ISL feature: Noah Sadaoui wants to win trophies for FC Goa

Bengaluru, September 9: Noah Sadaoui, FC Goa's new overseas signing ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season has a crystal-clear idea of what he wants to achieve with the club.

Having previously represented highly successful clubs like Raja Casablanca in Morocco and having won honours with the national team previously, the 28-year-old is eager to repeat the same with his new team.

"I didn't come here to sit around, I want to win trophies and take FC Goa to new heights. I'm hungry for success," Sadaoui told FC Goa Media.

"Our coach, Carlos Pena is someone who has won silverware with FC Goa as a player. And this, right now, is his first-ever coaching assignment. So, obviously, he's also very hungry to win.

"We've a good combination of players too. Alvaro (Vazquez), for instance, has played in the ISL already and is hence aware of what can be expected in the league. Brandon (Fernandes), our captain, has been an FC Goa player for a long time. He can also play in different positions on the forward line. Iker (Guarrotxena) is another experienced player in our ranks.

"Overall, I feel that we all have different strengths and we're working on bringing them together to create that winning formula," the forward added.