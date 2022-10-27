ISL feature! Welcome back fans! Goa reduce ticket prices

Bengalluru, October 27: With a view to celebrate the return of fans to the stands after an absence of more than two years, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa has reduced the cost of matchday tickets for all league-stage home games.

As per a FC Goa Media release, the biggest slash can be seen on the prices for tickets on the East Upper Stand.

Previously priced at INR 749, tickets to the same stand can be had for just INR 499 this season.

The premium West Upper Stand tickets have seen prices been slashed from INR 999 to 899 whilst North and South Lower stands having tickets priced as low as INR 299.

The match day tickets will be available for purchase on the official site of the club at tickets.fcgoa.in.

The tickets will also be available on the Paytm app as well as Insider.in.

The Gaurs have got off to a good start in the ISL 2022-23 season, winning their two opening games.

And now, November 3 would mark the 972nd day since the Amche Gaurs last played a game at home in the ISL, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Fans hence have the golden opportunity to give their favourite stars a rousing welcome, as they return to the Fortress at Fatorda to take on Jamshedpur FC in their first home match of their ongoing campaign on November 3.

Heading into the 2022-23 season of ISL, Goa holds the record for most wins, most goals, most golden boots and most number of play-off appearances in the history of the competition.

It is worth recalling that the Gaurs had become the first team from India to qualify for the league stages of the AFC Champions League in 2021 by virtue of winning the first-ever ISL League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 season.

The FC Goa trophy cabinet is also adorned by the 2019 Super Cup, the 2018-19 GFA Pro League, and the 2021 Durand Cup.