ISL gets three new records and a new table topper as attackers set the tone in Matchweek 8

Bengaluru, Nov. 28: Resilience and fast-paced attacking football was the theme in Matchweek 8 of the Hero Indian Super League, also contributed by three new league records.

The defending champions fell to their second loss in a row to give us a new No. 1 in Mumbai City FC, last year’s league winners were taken apart by a record-breaking Indian player, a couple of teams moved up the table, and Odisha FC continue to add more thrill to the season with second half heroics.

MCFC sets new record and take top spot as NEUFC spiral further

Mumbai City FC are now the only unbeaten team this season, and have a two-point cushion in first place through their win against NorthEast United FC and through Hyderabad FC dropping points again.

Mumbai City FC’s goals tally this season is now 23, which is a new Hero ISL record after eight games- they broke FC Goa’s record of 22 goals after eight games in the 2018-19 season.

Naorem’s creative masterclass sets a new Hero ISL record for Indian players

VP Suhair scored the season's fastest goal as he struck after just 90 seconds against Jamshedpur FC. Striker Cleiton Silva scored twice to go top of the charts for goalscorers this season with five.

All three East Bengal FC goals were assisted by Naorem Singh, the second and third in particular being tantalizing crosses between the defence and goalkeeper that showed great vision. He became the first Indian player to register three assists in a single game.